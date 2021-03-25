Connected Agriculture Market Size, Share, Growth, Global Trends, Industry Analysis and Regional Forecast till 2026

The global connected agriculture market size is projected to reach USD 7.22 billion by the end of 2026. The demand for smart water management will aid the growth of the market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Connected Agriculture Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solutions, Services), By Application (Pre-Production Management, In-Production Management, Post-Production Management) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 1.84 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Request a Sample Copy for more detailed Connected Agriculture Market Overview: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/connected-agriculture-market-102061

The increasing demand for inventory and labor management in agricultural activities will create a wide adoption of connected agriculture across the world. Recent technological advancements in these systems have yielded products of high calibre. A few of the latest connected agriculture systems cater to the environmental-preservation needs. The increasing awareness regarding water consumption and shortages and contributions from government as well as private organizations will have a direct impact on the market in the coming years. Use of automated concepts such as artificial intelligence and machine learning have allowed improved efficacies. The rising demand for maximum product efficacies with minimum energy consumption will emerge in favor of the companies operating in this market.

Report Overview:

The report provides a thorough analysis of the global connected agriculture market across five major regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. It analyzes the ongoing trends in each of these regions and highlights the products that have witnessed the highest demand. Besides this, it highlights the factors that have had the highest impact on the market in recent years. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and predictions have been made with respect to leading companies and the strategies adopted by these companies. Moreover, the report includes market figures for a forecasted period of 2019-2026.

List of Companies Profiled:

IBM Corporation

Microsoft

Cisco Systems Inc.

Iteris Inc.

Trimble Inc.

Ag Leader Technology

Decisive Farming

GAMAYA

SWIIM System, Ltd.

Orange Business Services

LINK LABS.

Regional Analysis:

High Investment in Product R&D to Aid Growth of the Market in North America

The market in North America is projected to account for a comparatively higher share over other regions. The emphasis on development of advanced farming technologies by major companies has been key to the growth of the market in this region. Moreover, the growing investment in the development of these products, and encouragement by government as well as private organization will aid the growth of the market in this region. “Driven by increasing use of AI and predictive analysis, connected agriculture is gaining rapid popularity across the United States,” said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. As of 2018, the regional market was valued upward of USD 626.7 million.

Noteworthy Industry Developments:

December 2018: Tech-giant IBM announced a collaboration with agro-based ‘HelloTractor’. Through this collaboration, IBM plans to introduce an advanced agricultural analytics as well as decision-making platform.

October 2018: Microsoft announced that it plans to implement a new set of scalable aerial measurements and data solutions concept, aimed at agriculture. The company plans to collaborate with Slant Range Inc. and will look to maximize its utilities for the same.

Purchase Full Report for Exclusive Connected Agriculture Market Growth Forecast – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102061

Other Exclusive Reports:

Frameless Solar Panel Market Analysis, Importance and Regional Outlook| Forecast to 2028

T-Commerce Market Analysis, Importance and Regional Outlook| Forecast to 2028

Bare Metal Cloud Service Market 2021 – Industry Size, Share, Dynamics, Status, Outlook and Opportunities: 2028

Bubble Sensor Market 2021 – Industry Size, Share, Dynamics, Status, Outlook and Opportunities: 2028

Subsea Pumps Market 2021 – Industry Size, Share, Dynamics, Status, Outlook and Opportunities: 2028

Flexible Power Plant Market Analysis, Importance and Regional Outlook| Forecast to 2028

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/connected-agriculture-market-102061

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123ac

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]