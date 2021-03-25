LiDAR Market Size, Industry Share and Growth Rate 2026

The global LiDAR market size is projected to reach USD 6.71 billion by 2026. Driven by increasing investments in the development of newer products, the market will rise considerably in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Mechanical and Solid-state), By Deployment (Ground-based and Airborne), By Application (Mapping and Cartography, ADAS (Advanced driver-assistance System), Surveillance, Environment, Exploration and Detection and Others), By Industry (Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Oil & Gas and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 1.32 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Request a Sample Copy for more detailed LiDAR Market Overview: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/light-detection-and-ranging-lidar-market-101969

Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global LiDAR market are:

Beijing SureStar Technology Co.Ltd.

FARO Technologies, Inc.

HEXAGON

Leica Geosystems

RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH

SICK AG

Teledyne Technologies

Trimble Inc.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc.

YellowScan

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/light-detection-and-ranging-lidar-market-101969

Increasing Number of Product Innovations to Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. The increasing investment in research and development has yielded several new and innovative products. The increasing number of product innovations have had the highest impact on the growth of the market in recent years. In February 2018, FARO Technologies Inc. developed a new platform based on the LiDAR technology. The company introduced the FARO Zone 3-D platform, a system that assists investigators and security experts for enhancing the quality of construction sites. FARO’s latest technology will not only help the company to generate a high market revenue but will have a direct impact on the growth of the market. The report identifies a few of the leading products of recent years and gauges their impact on the global LiDAR market in the coming years.

North America to Emerge Leading; Increasing Investment in Product R&D to Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing LiDAR market trends across five major regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in North America is projected to exhibit a high LiDAR market share in the coming years. Recent advances in LiDAR technologies and their applications in core 3-D and 4-D imaging will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in North America. As of 2018, market in North America was worth USD 0.58 billion and this value is likely to increase in the coming years. Besides North America, the market in Europe will witness considerable growth driven by the expansion activities taken by major companies in leading countries such as Germany and UK.

Purchase Full Report for Exclusive LiDAR Market Growth Forecast – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101969

Other Exclusive Reports:

Industrial Boilers Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Global Trends, Revenue Analysis and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028

Propane Market Opportunities, Share Analysis Up To 2028

Industrial Agitators Market 2021 – Industry Size, Share, Dynamics, Status, Outlook and Opportunities: 2028

Reverse Flame Steam Boiler Market Analysis, Importance and Regional Outlook| Forecast to 2028

Drilling Stabilizers Market Size, Share, Supply, Demand, Segments and Forecast 2028

Hybrid Drill Bits Market Size, Latest Trend, Growth by Size, Application and Forecast 2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123ac

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]