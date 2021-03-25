IGBT Module Market Analysis, Importance and Regional Outlook| Forecast to 2026

With the penetration of digitization, the need for maintaining a stable power supply is on the rise. Fortune Business Insights predicts that the rise in demand for continuous power supply will drive the global IGBT module market, in their new report, titled, “IGBT Module Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Standard IGBT Module, Power integrated Module(PIM/CIB), Intelligent Power Module (IPM)), By Power Rating (High Power, Medium Power, Low Power), By End-Use (UPS & Inverter, Consumer Electronics, Electric Vehicle, Industrial System, Medical Devices) And Geography Forecast till 2026”.

Rise in Demand for Efficient Programming Management for Computers to Promote Growth

In the recent past, there has been a surge in demand for efficient space management and high reliability in industrial devices and equipment, along with the constant need for smooth energy flow. Such factors are likely to boost the global IGBT module market in the forecast period. Apart from these, government regulations imposed to encourage conservation of energy are lso expected to boost the global market for IGBT module. This, coupled with the rise in demand for electronic devices and advancement in technology, are major growth drivers for the market. Besides this, the constant need for efficient programming for computers across various industries is anticipated to help the global IGBT market gain momentum.

On the contrary, the high cost of implementation and maintenance, lack of skilled professionals, and lack of stability in the device at extreme temperatures may challenge the growth of the market. Nevertheless, with the deployment of small and smart grid in the upgraded modules, the market is anticipated to grow remarkably in the coming years.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Combined Power and Capabilities Induced in IGBT Modules are strategies adopted by Market Players for Strengthening Product

Major vendors are focussing on development of a device structure that has the amalgamated features of high-speed switching technique of a power MOSEFT with a high-voltage or high-current handling competency of a bipolar transistor. Such strategies are likely to develop better IGBT modules and thus, prove beneficial for the global market in the long run.

Key Market Driver –

Emergence of next generation power module contributing to miniaturization and high efficiency of power converters

Increased focus on improving the stability, equipment reliability, and minimizing power loss

Key Market Restraint –

Need for high initial investment and lack of stable characteristic of device at high temperature

Industry Developments:

January 2018: Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced the launch of a new power semiconductor module 6.5 kV full silicon carbide (SiC). The company claims that the product will offer the highest power density

June 2019: TOSHIBA CORPORATION announced the launch of a new compact model in Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) and Injection Enhanced Gate Transistors (IEGT). The product will offer accurate simulation and prediction of power loss and noise from electromagnetic interference (EMI).

