Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Strength, Major Type, Key Application And Leading Companies Forecast Till 2027

The global opioid use disorder (OUD) market size is projected to reach USD 4.50 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. Increasing addiction to opioids across the globe will be the central force driving the growth of this market, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its recent report, titled “Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Class (Buprenorphine, Methadone, and Naltrexone), By Route of Administration (Oral, and Parenteral), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retails Pharmacies & Stores, and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) estimates that approximately 16 million people around the world are suffering from opioid use disorder (OUD). In the US, the situation has worsened in the past few years, with the US government declaring opioid overdose a public health emergency in the country in 2017. As per NIH data, roughly 3 million Americans have OUD and over half a million US citizens are dependent on heroin. The NIH also reports that in 2015 nearly 92 million Americans used prescription opioids. This heightening dependency on opioids in the US and worldwide is likely to set the opioid use disorder market trends in the near future.
Key Players Operating in The Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Include:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
- Camurus
- Pfizer Inc.
- BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.
- TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA, INC
- Orexo US, Inc.
- Indivior PLC
- Hikma Pharmaceuticals
- Mylan
- Mallinckrodt.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Alkermes
Detailed Table of Content:
- Introduction
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Insights
- Pipeline Analysis
- New Product Launches
- Statistics of Opioid Use Disorder
- Industry Developments Such as Mergers, Acquisitions, and Collaborations
- Global Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class
- Buprenorphine
- Methadone
- Naltrexone
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Parenteral
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel
- Hospitals Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies & Stores
- Online Pharmacies
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- North America Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis – By Drug Class
- Buprenorphine
- Methadone
- Naltrexone
- Market Analysis – By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Parenteral
- Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel
- Hospitals Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies & Stores
- Online Pharmacies
- Market Analysis – By Country
- S.
- Canada
- Europe Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis – By Drug Class
- Buprenorphine
- Methadone
- Naltrexone
- Market Analysis – By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Parenteral
- Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel
- Hospitals Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies & Stores
- Online Pharmacies
- Market Analysis – By Country/ sub-region
- K.
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Scandinavia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis – By Drug Class
- Buprenorphine
- Methadone
- Naltrexone
- Market Analysis – By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Parenteral
- Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel
- Hospitals Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies & Stores
- Online Pharmacies
- Market Analysis – By Country
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis – By Drug Class
- Buprenorphine
- Methadone
- Naltrexone
- Market Analysis – By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Parenteral
- Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel
- Hospitals Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies & Stores
- Online Pharmacies