Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Strength, Major Type, Key Application And Leading Companies Forecast Till 2027

The global opioid use disorder (OUD) market size is projected to reach USD 4.50 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. Increasing addiction to opioids across the globe will be the central force driving the growth of this market, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its recent report, titled “Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Class (Buprenorphine, Methadone, and Naltrexone), By Route of Administration (Oral, and Parenteral), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retails Pharmacies & Stores, and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) estimates that approximately 16 million people around the world are suffering from opioid use disorder (OUD). In the US, the situation has worsened in the past few years, with the US government declaring opioid overdose a public health emergency in the country in 2017. As per NIH data, roughly 3 million Americans have OUD and over half a million US citizens are dependent on heroin. The NIH also reports that in 2015 nearly 92 million Americans used prescription opioids. This heightening dependency on opioids in the US and worldwide is likely to set the opioid use disorder market trends in the near future.

Key Players Operating in The Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Include:

Camurus

Pfizer Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA, INC

Orexo US, Inc.

Indivior PLC

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Mylan

Mallinckrodt.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alkermes

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights Pipeline Analysis

New Product Launches

Statistics of Opioid Use Disorder

Industry Developments Such as Mergers, Acquisitions, and Collaborations Global Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class Buprenorphine Methadone Naltrexone

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Oral Parenteral

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospitals Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies & Stores Online Pharmacies

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



North America Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Drug Class Buprenorphine Methadone Naltrexone

Market Analysis – By Route of Administration Oral Parenteral

Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel Hospitals Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies & Stores Online Pharmacies

Market Analysis – By Country S. Canada



Europe Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Drug Class Buprenorphine Methadone Naltrexone

Market Analysis – By Route of Administration Oral Parenteral

Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel Hospitals Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies & Stores Online Pharmacies

Market Analysis – By Country/ sub-region K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Drug Class Buprenorphine Methadone Naltrexone

Market Analysis – By Route of Administration Oral Parenteral

Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel Hospitals Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies & Stores Online Pharmacies

Market Analysis – By Country Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Rest of the World Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Drug Class Buprenorphine Methadone Naltrexone

Market Analysis – By Route of Administration Oral Parenteral

Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel Hospitals Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies & Stores Online Pharmacies



