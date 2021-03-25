Global NAC (Acetylcisteine) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Acetylcysteine (NAC) is the N-acetyl derivative of CYSTEINE. It is used as a mucolytic agent to reduce the viscosity of mucous secretions. It has also been shown to have antiviral effects in patients with HIV due to inhibition of viral stimulation by reactive oxygen intermediates.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6228528-nac-acetylcisteine-market-in-germany-manufacturing-and-consumption

This report contains market size and forecasts of NAC (Acetylcisteine) in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany NAC (Acetylcisteine) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany NAC (Acetylcisteine) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Germany NAC (Acetylcisteine) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Germany NAC (Acetylcisteine) Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ:

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/13/global-dry-shampoo-market-2020-segmentation-demand-growth-trend-opportunity-and-forecast-to-2025/

The global NAC (Acetylcisteine) market was valued at 270.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 528.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period. While the NAC (Acetylcisteine) market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ:

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/532806519/gaming-chairs-market-2020-global-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2025

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the NAC (Acetylcisteine) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on NAC (Acetylcisteine) production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany NAC (Acetylcisteine) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Germany NAC (Acetylcisteine) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

98%~99%

Above 99%

Germany NAC (Acetylcisteine) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Germany NAC (Acetylcisteine) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Nutritional Supplements

Pharmaceutical

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total NAC (Acetylcisteine) Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total NAC (Acetylcisteine) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany NAC (Acetylcisteine) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Germany NAC (Acetylcisteine) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Zambon

Nippon Rika

Pharmazell

Kyowa Hakko

Shine Star Biological

Moehs

Chengyi Pharma

Wuhan Grand Hoyo

Donboo Amino Acid

Huachang Pharmaceutical

Xinyi Hanling Biological

Shuguang Biological

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 NAC (Acetylcisteine) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany NAC (Acetylcisteine) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany NAC (Acetylcisteine) Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany NAC (Acetylcisteine) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany NAC (Acetylcisteine) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Germany NAC (Acetylcisteine) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top NAC (Acetylcisteine) Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Germany NAC (Acetylcisteine) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Germany NAC (Acetylcisteine) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Germany NAC (Acetylcisteine) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Germany NAC (Acetylcisteine) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 NAC (Acetylcisteine) Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Germany Manufacturers NAC (Acetylcisteine) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 NAC (Acetylcisteine) Players in Germany

3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 NAC (Acetylcisteine) Companies

3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 NAC (Acetylcisteine) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Germany NAC (Acetylcisteine) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 98%~99%

4.1.3 Above 99%

4.2 By Type – Germany NAC (Acetylcisteine) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Germany NAC (Acetylcisteine) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Germany NAC (Acetylcisteine) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Germany NAC (Acetylcisteine) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Germany NAC (Acetylcisteine) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Germany NAC (Acetylcisteine) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Germany NAC (Acetylcisteine) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Germany NAC (Acetylcisteine) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Germany NAC (Acetylcisteine) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Germany NAC (Acetylcisteine) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Nutritional Supplements

5.1.3 Pharmaceutical

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – Germany NAC (Acetylcisteine) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Germany NAC (Acetylcisteine) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Germany NAC (Acetylcisteine) Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Germany NAC (Acetylcisteine) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Germany NAC (Acetylcisteine) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Germany NAC (Acetylcisteine) Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Germany NAC (Acetylcisteine) Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Germany NAC (Acetylcisteine) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Germany NAC (Acetylcisteine) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Zambon

6.1.1 Zambon Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Zambon Business Overview

6.1.3 Zambon NAC (Acetylcisteine) Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Zambon Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Zambon Key News

6.2 Nippon Rika

6.2.1 Nippon Rika Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Nippon Rika Business Overview

6.2.3 Nippon Rika NAC (Acetylcisteine) Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Nippon Rika Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Nippon Rika Key News

6.3 Pharmazell

6.3.1 Pharmazell Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Pharmazell Business Overview

6.3.3 Pharmazell NAC (Acetylcisteine) Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Pharmazell Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Pharmazell Key News

6.4 Kyowa Hakko

6.4.1 Kyowa Hakko Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Kyowa Hakko Business Overview

6.4.3 Kyowa Hakko NAC (Acetylcisteine) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Kyowa Hakko Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Kyowa Hakko Key News

6.5 Shine Star Biological

6.5.1 Shine Star Biological Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Shine Star Biological Business Overview

6.5.3 Shine Star Biological NAC (Acetylcisteine) Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Shine Star Biological Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Shine Star Biological Key News

6.6 Moehs

6.6.1 Moehs Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Moehs Business Overview

6.6.3 Moehs NAC (Acetylcisteine) Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Moehs Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Moehs Key News

6.7 Chengyi Pharma

6.6.1 Chengyi Pharma Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Chengyi Pharma Business Overview

6.6.3 Chengyi Pharma NAC (Acetylcisteine) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Chengyi Pharma Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Chengyi Pharma Key News

6.8 Wuhan Grand Hoyo

6.8.1 Wuhan Grand Hoyo Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Wuhan Grand Hoyo Business Overview

6.8.3 Wuhan Grand Hoyo NAC (Acetylcisteine) Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Wuhan Grand Hoyo Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Wuhan Grand Hoyo Key News

6.9 Donboo Amino Acid

6.9.1 Donboo Amino Acid Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Donboo Amino Acid Business Overview

6.9.3 Donboo Amino Acid NAC (Acetylcisteine) Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Donboo Amino Acid Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Donboo Amino Acid Key News

6.10 Huachang Pharmaceutical

6.10.1 Huachang Pharmaceutical Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Huachang Pharmaceutical Business Overview

6.10.3 Huachang Pharmaceutical NAC (Acetylcisteine) Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Huachang Pharmaceutical Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Huachang Pharmaceutical Key News

6.11 Xinyi Hanling Biological

6.11.1 Xinyi Hanling Biological Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Xinyi Hanling Biological NAC (Acetylcisteine) Business Overview

6.11.3 Xinyi Hanling Biological NAC (Acetylcisteine) Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Xinyi Hanling Biological Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Xinyi Hanling Biological Key News

6.12 Shuguang Biological

6.12.1 Shuguang Biological Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Shuguang Biological NAC (Acetylcisteine) Business Overview

6.12.3 Shuguang Biological NAC (Acetylcisteine) Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Shuguang Biological Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Shuguang Biological Key News

6.13 Scandinavian Formulas

6.13.1 Scandinavian Formulas Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Scandinavian Formulas NAC (Acetylcisteine) Business Overview

6.13.3 Scandinavian Formulas NAC (Acetylcisteine) Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Scandinavian Formulas Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Scandinavian Formulas Key News

7 NAC (Acetylcisteine) Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 NAC (Acetylcisteine) Production Capacity and Value in Germany, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Germany NAC (Acetylcisteine) Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Germany NAC (Acetylcisteine) Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Germany NAC (Acetylcisteine) Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local NAC (Acetylcisteine) Manufacturers in Germany

7.2.1 Germany Key Local NAC (Acetylcisteine) Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Germany Key Local NAC (Acetylcisteine) Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Germany Key Local NAC (Acetylcisteine) Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of NAC (Acetylcisteine) Production Sold in Germany and Sold Other Than Germany by Manufacturers

7.3 NAC (Acetylcisteine) Export and Import in Germany

7.3.1 Germany NAC (Acetylcisteine) Export Market

7.3.2 Germany NAC (Acetylcisteine) Source of Imports

….continued

Contact Details:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)