Global LABSA Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid (LABSA) is an anionic surfactants with molecules characterized by a hydrophobic and a hydrophilic group. They are nonvolatile compounds produced by sulfonation. Linear alkyl benzene sulfonic acid are complex mixtures of homologues of different alkyl chain lengths (C10 to C13 or C14) and phenyl positional isomers of 2 to 5-phenyl in proportions dictated by the starting materials and reaction conditions, each containing an aromatic ring sulfonated at the para position and attached to a linear alkyl chain at any position with the exception of terminal one (1-phenyl).

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6228510-labsa-market-in-japan-manufacturing-and-consumption-outlook-and-forecast-2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of LABSA in Japan, including the following market information:

Japan LABSA Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Japan LABSA Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Japan LABSA Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Japan LABSA Market 2019 (%)

The global LABSA market was valued at 3933.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4389 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. While the LABSA market size in Japan was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ:

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/12/global-corporate-tax-software-market-2020-segmentation-demand-growth-trend-opportunity-and-forecast-to-2025/

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the LABSA manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

ALSO READ:

http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4899805

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on LABSA production and consumption in Japan

Total Market by Segment:

Japan LABSA Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Japan LABSA Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

LABSA 96%

LABSA 90%

Others

Japan LABSA Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Japan LABSA Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Detergent

Emulsifier

Coupling agent

Agricultural herbicides

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total LABSA Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total LABSA Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Japan LABSA Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Japan LABSA Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Stepan

CEPSA

Sasol

KAPACHIM

SK

Fogla Group

New India Detergents Ltd.

ISU Chemical

AK ChemTech Co.,LTD.

Solvay

Dada Surfactants

Huntsman

Kao Corporation

Tufail

HANSA GROUP AG

Miwon Chemical

NCSP

FUCC

ASCO

Lion Specialty Chemicals

Wata Chemicals Ltd

AKBARI

JintungPetrochemical Corp

Fushun Petrochemical

Sinopec Jinling Petrochemical

XingYa Company

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 LABSA Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Japan LABSA Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan LABSA Overall Market Size

2.1 Japan LABSA Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Japan LABSA Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Japan LABSA Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top LABSA Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Japan LABSA Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Japan LABSA Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Japan LABSA Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Japan LABSA Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 LABSA Companies in Japan, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Japan Manufacturers LABSA Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 LABSA Players in Japan

3.8.1 List of Japan Tier 1 LABSA Companies

3.8.2 List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 LABSA Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Japan LABSA Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 LABSA 96%

4.1.3 LABSA 90%

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Japan LABSA Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Japan LABSA Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Japan LABSA Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Japan LABSA Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Japan LABSA Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Japan LABSA Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Japan LABSA Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Japan LABSA Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Japan LABSA Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Japan LABSA Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Detergent

5.1.3 Emulsifier

5.1.4 Coupling agent

5.1.5 Agricultural herbicides

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – Japan LABSA Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Japan LABSA Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Japan LABSA Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Japan LABSA Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Japan LABSA Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Japan LABSA Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Japan LABSA Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Japan LABSA Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Japan LABSA Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Stepan

6.1.1 Stepan Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Stepan Business Overview

6.1.3 Stepan LABSA Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Stepan Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Stepan Key News

6.2 CEPSA

6.2.1 CEPSA Corporate Summary

6.2.2 CEPSA Business Overview

6.2.3 CEPSA LABSA Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 CEPSA Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.2.5 CEPSA Key News

6.3 Sasol

6.3.1 Sasol Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Sasol Business Overview

6.3.3 Sasol LABSA Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Sasol Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Sasol Key News

6.4 KAPACHIM

6.4.1 KAPACHIM Corporate Summary

6.4.2 KAPACHIM Business Overview

6.4.3 KAPACHIM LABSA Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 KAPACHIM Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.4.5 KAPACHIM Key News

6.5 SK

6.5.1 SK Corporate Summary

6.5.2 SK Business Overview

6.5.3 SK LABSA Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 SK Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.5.5 SK Key News

6.6 Fogla Group

6.6.1 Fogla Group Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Fogla Group Business Overview

6.6.3 Fogla Group LABSA Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Fogla Group Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Fogla Group Key News

6.7 New India Detergents Ltd.

6.6.1 New India Detergents Ltd. Corporate Summary

6.6.2 New India Detergents Ltd. Business Overview

6.6.3 New India Detergents Ltd. LABSA Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 New India Detergents Ltd. Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.7.5 New India Detergents Ltd. Key News

6.8 ISU Chemical

6.8.1 ISU Chemical Corporate Summary

6.8.2 ISU Chemical Business Overview

6.8.3 ISU Chemical LABSA Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 ISU Chemical Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.8.5 ISU Chemical Key News

6.9 AK ChemTech Co.,LTD.

6.9.1 AK ChemTech Co.,LTD. Corporate Summary

6.9.2 AK ChemTech Co.,LTD. Business Overview

6.9.3 AK ChemTech Co.,LTD. LABSA Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 AK ChemTech Co.,LTD. Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.9.5 AK ChemTech Co.,LTD. Key News

6.10 Solvay

6.10.1 Solvay Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Solvay Business Overview

6.10.3 Solvay LABSA Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Solvay Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Solvay Key News

6.11 Dada Surfactants

6.11.1 Dada Surfactants Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Dada Surfactants LABSA Business Overview

6.11.3 Dada Surfactants LABSA Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Dada Surfactants Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Dada Surfactants Key News

6.12 Huntsman

6.12.1 Huntsman Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Huntsman LABSA Business Overview

6.12.3 Huntsman LABSA Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Huntsman Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Huntsman Key News

6.13 Kao Corporation

6.13.1 Kao Corporation Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Kao Corporation LABSA Business Overview

6.13.3 Kao Corporation LABSA Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Kao Corporation Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Kao Corporation Key News

6.14 Tufail

6.14.1 Tufail Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Tufail LABSA Business Overview

6.14.3 Tufail LABSA Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Tufail Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Tufail Key News

6.15 HANSA GROUP AG

6.15.1 HANSA GROUP AG Corporate Summary

6.15.2 HANSA GROUP AG LABSA Business Overview

6.15.3 HANSA GROUP AG LABSA Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 HANSA GROUP AG Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.15.5 HANSA GROUP AG Key News

6.16 Miwon Chemical

6.16.1 Miwon Chemical Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Miwon Chemical LABSA Business Overview

6.16.3 Miwon Chemical LABSA Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Miwon Chemical Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Miwon Chemical Key News

6.17 NCSP

6.17.1 NCSP Corporate Summary

6.17.2 NCSP LABSA Business Overview

6.17.3 NCSP LABSA Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 NCSP Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.17.5 NCSP Key News

6.18 FUCC

6.18.1 FUCC Corporate Summary

6.18.2 FUCC LABSA Business Overview

6.18.3 FUCC LABSA Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 FUCC Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.18.5 FUCC Key News

6.19 ASCO

6.19.1 ASCO Corporate Summary

6.19.2 ASCO LABSA Business Overview

6.19.3 ASCO LABSA Major Product Offerings

6.19.4 ASCO Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.19.5 ASCO Key News

6.20 Lion Specialty Chemicals

6.20.1 Lion Specialty Chemicals Corporate Summary

6.20.2 Lion Specialty Chemicals LABSA Business Overview

6.20.3 Lion Specialty Chemicals LABSA Major Product Offerings

6.20.4 Lion Specialty Chemicals Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.20.5 Lion Specialty Chemicals Key News

6.21 Wata Chemicals Ltd

6.21.1 Wata Chemicals Ltd Corporate Summary

6.21.2 Wata Chemicals Ltd LABSA Business Overview

6.21.3 Wata Chemicals Ltd LABSA Major Product Offerings

6.21.4 Wata Chemicals Ltd Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.21.5 Wata Chemicals Ltd Key News

6.22 AKBARI

6.22.1 AKBARI Corporate Summary

6.22.2 AKBARI LABSA Business Overview

6.22.3 AKBARI LABSA Major Product Offerings

6.22.4 AKBARI Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.22.5 AKBARI Key News

6.23 JintungPetrochemical Corp

6.23.1 JintungPetrochemical Corp Corporate Summary

6.23.2 JintungPetrochemical Corp LABSA Business Overview

6.23.3 JintungPetrochemical Corp LABSA Major Product Offerings

6.23.4 JintungPetrochemical Corp Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.23.5 JintungPetrochemical Corp Key News

6.24 Fushun Petrochemical

6.24.1 Fushun Petrochemical Corporate Summary

6.24.2 Fushun Petrochemical LABSA Business Overview

6.24.3 Fushun Petrochemical LABSA Major Product Offerings

6.24.4 Fushun Petrochemical Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.24.5 Fushun Petrochemical Key News

6.25 Sinopec Jinling Petrochemical

6.25.1 Sinopec Jinling Petrochemical Corporate Summary

6.25.2 Sinopec Jinling Petrochemical LABSA Business Overview

6.25.3 Sinopec Jinling Petrochemical LABSA Major Product Offerings

6.25.4 Sinopec Jinling Petrochemical Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.25.5 Sinopec Jinling Petrochemical Key News

6.26 XingYa Company

6.26.1 XingYa Company Corporate Summary

6.26.2 XingYa Company LABSA Business Overview

6.26.3 XingYa Company LABSA Major Product Offerings

6.26.4 XingYa Company Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.26.5 XingYa Company Key News

6.27 Guangzhou Litze Chemical

6.27.1 Guangzhou Litze Chemical Corporate Summary

6.27.2 Guangzhou Litze Chemical LABSA Business Overview

6.27.3 Guangzhou Litze Chemical LABSA Major Product Offerings

6.27.4 Guangzhou Litze Chemical Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.27.5 Guangzhou Litze Chemical Key News

7 LABSA Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 LABSA Production Capacity and Value in Japan, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Japan LABSA Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Japan LABSA Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Japan LABSA Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local LABSA Manufacturers in Japan

7.2.1 Japan Key Local LABSA Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Japan Key Local LABSA Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Japan Key Local LABSA Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of LABSA Production Sold in Japan and Sold Other Than Japan by Manufacturers

7.3 LABSA Export and Import in Japan

7.3.1 Japan LABSA Export Market

7.3.2 Japan LABSA Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Japan LABSA Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on LABSA Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 LABSA Distributors and Sales Agents in Japan

10 Conclusion

….continued

Contact Details:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)