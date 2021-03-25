Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Market Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The global market size of Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin is $XX million in 2019 with XX CAGR from 2015 to 2019, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2025 with a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2025.

Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin industry. The key insights of the report:

1.The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

2.The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

3.The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2015-2020 market shares for key vendors.

4.The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

5.The report estimates 2020-2025 market development trends of Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin industry.

6.Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out

7.The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin as well as some small players. At least 10 companies are included:

* A. Schulman

* BASF SE

* Chi Mei Corporation

* CNPC

* Formosa Plastics Corporation

* LG Chem LTD.

The information for each competitor includes:

* Company Profile

* Main Business Information

* SWOT Analysis

* Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share

For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin market

* High Gloss

* Low Gloss

For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users are also listed.

* Electrical/Electronics

* Automotive

* Consumer Appliances

* Building and Construction

* Others

For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report covers following regions:

* North America

* South America

* Asia & Pacific

* Europe

* MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

TABLECONTENTS

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3 Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Primary Sources

3.2.2 Secondary Sources

3.2.3 Assumptions

Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats

Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users

Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics

Chapter 8 Trading Analysis

8.1 Export of Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin by Region

8.2 Import of Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin by Region

8.3 Balance of Trade

Chapter 9 Historical and Current Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin in North America (2015-2020)

9.1 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Supply

9.2 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Demand by End Use

9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

9.4 Type Segmentation and Price

9.5 Key Countries Analysis

9.5.1 US

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico

Chapter 10 Historical and Current Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin in South America (2015-2020)

10.1 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Supply

10.2 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Demand by End Use

10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

10.4 Type Segmentation and Price

10.5 Key Countries Analysis

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Argentina

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Peru

Chapter 11 Historical and Current Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin in Asia & Pacific (2015-2020)

11.1 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Supply

11.2 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Demand by End Use

11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

11.4 Type Segmentation and Price

11.5 Key Countries Analysis

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 India

11.5.3 Japan

11.5.4 South Korea

11.5.5 ASEAN

11.5.6 Australia

Chapter 12 Historical and Current Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin in Europe (2015-2020)

12.1 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Supply

12.2 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Demand by End Use

12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

12.4 Type Segmentation and Price

12.5 Key Countries Analysis

12.5.1 Germany

12.5.2 France

12.5.3 UK

12.5.4 Italy

12.5.5 Spain

12.5.6 Belgium

12.5.7 Netherlands

12.5.8 Austria

12.5.9 Poland

12.5.10 Russia

Chapter 13 Historical and Current Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin in MEA (2015-2020)

13.1 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Supply

13.2 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Demand by End Use

13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

13.4 Type Segmentation and Price

13.5 Key Countries Analysis

13.5.1 Egypt

13.5.2 Iran

13.5.3 Israel

13.5.4 South Africa

13.5.5 GCC

13.5.6 Turkey

Chapter 14 Summary for Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin (2015-2020)

14.1 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Supply

14.2 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Demand by End Use

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Type Segmentation and Price

Chapter 15 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Forecast (2020-2025)

15.1 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Supply Forecast

15.2 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Demand Forecast

15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast

Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

16.1 A. Schulman

16.1.1 Company Profile

16.1.2 Main Business and Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Information

16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of A. Schulman

16.1.4 A. Schulman Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.2 BASF SE

16.2.1 Company Profile

16.2.2 Main Business and Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Information

16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of BASF SE

16.2.4 BASF SE Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.3 Chi Mei Corporation

16.3.1 Company Profile

16.3.2 Main Business and Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Information

16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Chi Mei Corporation

16.3.4 Chi Mei Corporation Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.4 CNPC

16.4.1 Company Profile

16.4.2 Main Business and Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Information

16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of CNPC

16.4.4 CNPC Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation

16.5.1 Company Profile

16.5.2 Main Business and Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Information

16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Formosa Plastics Corporation

16.5.4 Formosa Plastics Corporation Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.6 LG Chem LTD.

16.6.1 Company Profile

16.6.2 Main Business and Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Information

16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of LG Chem LTD.

16.6.4 LG Chem LTD. Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.7 Lotte Advanced Materials Co. Ltd.

16.7.1 Company Profile

16.7.2 Main Business and Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Information

16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Lotte Advanced Materials Co. Ltd.

16.7.4 Lotte Advanced Materials Co. Ltd. Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

