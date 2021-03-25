Recreational Marijuana Market Size, Share, Trend, Growth, SWOT Analysis, COVID-19 Impact | Top Players- Medicine Man, Canopy Growth, Aphria, Aurora Cannabis Inc.

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Recreational Marijuana Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Recreational Marijuana market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Recreational Marijuana market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Recreational Marijuana market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Recreational Marijuana market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Medicine Man, Canopy Growth, Aphria, Aurora Cannabis Inc., mCig Inc Market Segment by Product Type:

Recreational

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Recreational Marijuana market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Recreational Marijuana market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Recreational Marijuana market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Recreational Marijuana market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Recreational Marijuana market

TOC

1 Recreational Marijuana Market Overview

1.1 Recreational Marijuana Product Overview

1.2 Recreational Marijuana Market Segment

1.2.1 Indoor

1.2.2 Greenhouse

1.3 Global Recreational Marijuana Market Size

1.3.1 Global Recreational Marijuana Market Size Overview (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Recreational Marijuana Historic Market Size Review (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Recreational Marijuana Sales Breakdown in Volume (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Recreational Marijuana Sales Breakdown in Value (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Recreational Marijuana Average Selling Price (ASP) (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Recreational Marijuana Forecasted Market Size (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Recreational Marijuana Sales Breakdown in Volume (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Recreational Marijuana Sales Breakdown in Volume (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Recreational Marijuana Average Selling Price (ASP) (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment

1.4.1 North America Recreational Marijuana Sales Breakdown (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Recreational Marijuana Sales Breakdown (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Recreational Marijuana Sales Breakdown (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Recreational Marijuana Sales Breakdown (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Recreational Marijuana Sales Breakdown (2016-2021) 2 Global Recreational Marijuana Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Recreational Marijuana Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Recreational Marijuana Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Recreational Marijuana Price (ASP) (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Recreational Marijuana Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Recreational Marijuana Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Recreational Marijuana Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Recreational Marijuana Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Recreational Marijuana as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Recreational Marijuana Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Recreational Marijuana Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Recreational Marijuana Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Recreational Marijuana Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Recreational Marijuana Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.1 Global Recreational Marijuana Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Recreational Marijuana Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Recreational Marijuana Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Recreational Marijuana Market Size Market Share by Region

3.3.1 Global Recreational Marijuana Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Recreational Marijuana Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Recreational Marijuana Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Recreational Marijuana

4.1 Recreational Marijuana Market Segment

4.1.1 Recreational

4.1.2 Others

4.2 Global Recreational Marijuana Market Size

4.2.1 Global Recreational Marijuana Market Size Overview (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Recreational Marijuana Historic Market Size Review (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Recreational Marijuana Sales Breakdown in Volume, (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Recreational Marijuana Sales Breakdown in Value, (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Recreational Marijuana Average Selling Price (ASP) (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Recreational Marijuana Forecasted Market Size (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Recreational Marijuana Sales Breakdown in Volume, (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Recreational Marijuana Sales Breakdown in Value, (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Recreational Marijuana Average Selling Price (ASP) (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size

4.3.1 North America Recreational Marijuana Sales Breakdown (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Sales Breakdown (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Recreational Marijuana Sales Breakdown (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Recreational Marijuana Sales Breakdown (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Recreational Marijuana Sales Breakdown (2016-2021) 5 North America Recreational Marijuana by Country

5.1 North America Recreational Marijuana Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Recreational Marijuana Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Recreational Marijuana Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Recreational Marijuana Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Recreational Marijuana Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Recreational Marijuana Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Recreational Marijuana by Country

6.1 Europe Recreational Marijuana Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Recreational Marijuana Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Recreational Marijuana Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Recreational Marijuana Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Recreational Marijuana Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Recreational Marijuana Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Recreational Marijuana by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Recreational Marijuana Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Recreational Marijuana Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Recreational Marijuana Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Recreational Marijuana Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Recreational Marijuana Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Recreational Marijuana Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Recreational Marijuana by Country

8.1 Latin America Recreational Marijuana Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Recreational Marijuana Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Recreational Marijuana Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Recreational Marijuana Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Recreational Marijuana Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Recreational Marijuana Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Recreational Marijuana by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Recreational Marijuana Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Recreational Marijuana Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Recreational Marijuana Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Recreational Marijuana Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Recreational Marijuana Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Recreational Marijuana Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Recreational Marijuana Business

10.1 Medicine Man

10.1.1 Medicine Man Corporation Information

10.1.2 Medicine Man Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Medicine Man Recreational Marijuana Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Medicine Man Recreational Marijuana Products Offered

10.1.5 Medicine Man Recent Development

10.2 Canopy Growth

10.2.1 Canopy Growth Corporation Information

10.2.2 Canopy Growth Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Canopy Growth Recreational Marijuana Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Medicine Man Recreational Marijuana Products Offered

10.2.5 Canopy Growth Recent Development

10.3 Aphria

10.3.1 Aphria Corporation Information

10.3.2 Aphria Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Aphria Recreational Marijuana Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Aphria Recreational Marijuana Products Offered

10.3.5 Aphria Recent Development

10.4 Aurora Cannabis Inc.

10.4.1 Aurora Cannabis Inc. Corporation Information

10.4.2 Aurora Cannabis Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Aurora Cannabis Inc. Recreational Marijuana Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Aurora Cannabis Inc. Recreational Marijuana Products Offered

10.4.5 Aurora Cannabis Inc. Recent Development

10.5 mCig Inc

10.5.1 mCig Inc Corporation Information

10.5.2 mCig Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 mCig Inc Recreational Marijuana Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 mCig Inc Recreational Marijuana Products Offered

10.5.5 mCig Inc Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Recreational Marijuana Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Recreational Marijuana Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Recreational Marijuana Distributors

12.3 Recreational Marijuana Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

