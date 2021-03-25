Global Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Fluorosilicone elastomer is a modified version of silicone rubber that has been fluorinated to “cap off” the polymer chains to improve its chemical resistance.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) in US, including the following market information:

US Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

US Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in US Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

US Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Liquid FVMQ

Solid and Semisolid FVMQ

US Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

US Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Aerospace

Automotive

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total US Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

DowDuPont

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Momentive

Wacker Chemie AG

KCC

Shenzhen Guanheng

Huanxin Fluoro Material

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Overall Market Size

2.1 US Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 US Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 US Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 US Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 US Manufacturers Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Players in US

3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Companies

3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – US Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Liquid FVMQ

4.1.3 Solid and Semisolid FVMQ

4.2 By Type – US Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – US Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – US Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – US Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – US Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – US Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – US Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – US Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – US Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – US Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Aerospace

5.1.3 Automotive

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – US Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – US Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – US Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – US Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – US Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – US Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – US Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – US Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – US Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 DowDuPont

6.1.1 DowDuPont Corporate Summary

6.1.2 DowDuPont Business Overview

6.1.3 DowDuPont Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 DowDuPont Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.1.5 DowDuPont Key News

6.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical

6.2.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical Business Overview

6.2.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Shin-Etsu Chemical Key News

6.3 Momentive

6.3.1 Momentive Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Momentive Business Overview

6.3.3 Momentive Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Momentive Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Momentive Key News

6.4 Wacker Chemie AG

6.4.1 Wacker Chemie AG Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Wacker Chemie AG Business Overview

6.4.3 Wacker Chemie AG Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Wacker Chemie AG Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Wacker Chemie AG Key News

6.5 KCC

6.5.1 KCC Corporate Summary

6.5.2 KCC Business Overview

6.5.3 KCC Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 KCC Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.5.5 KCC Key News

6.6 Shenzhen Guanheng

6.6.1 Shenzhen Guanheng Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Shenzhen Guanheng Business Overview

6.6.3 Shenzhen Guanheng Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Shenzhen Guanheng Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Shenzhen Guanheng Key News

6.7 Huanxin Fluoro Material

6.6.1 Huanxin Fluoro Material Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Huanxin Fluoro Material Business Overview

6.6.3 Huanxin Fluoro Material Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Huanxin Fluoro Material Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Huanxin Fluoro Material Key News

6.8 NEWERA

6.8.1 NEWERA Corporate Summary

6.8.2 NEWERA Business Overview

6.8.3 NEWERA Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 NEWERA Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.8.5 NEWERA Key News

7 Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Production Capacity and Value in US, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 US Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 US Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 US Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Manufacturers in US

7.2.1 US Key Local Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 US Key Local Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 US Key Local Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Production Sold in US and Sold Other Than US by Manufacturers

7.3 Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Export and Import in US

7.3.1 US Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Export Market

7.3.2 US Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for US Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Distributors and Sales Agents in US

10 Conclusion

….continued

