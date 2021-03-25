Social Media Security Market Size, Share, Demand And Remarkable Growth Rate Till 2026 | Fortune Business Insights

Effective planning and implementation of security measures across social media accounts is anticipated to encourage growth in the global social media security market. Fortune Business Insights shared this information in a report, titled “Social Media Security“ Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast 2027”. This report is will offer valuable insights into the drivers enabling growth in the market. Security measures help to protect the integrity of social media by protecting social media content against any threats. In addition to this, they also protect IT infrastructure of social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and others from cyber-attacks. These attacks include Trojans, viruses, phishing, password attacks, and malware. Social media security helps to secure encryption details, internet access, and password of users.

Key Market Driver – Increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing services & AI platform, lower data storage costs and the rise of e-commerce business platforms

Key Market Restraint– Regular requirement of software updates, risks associated with social engineering

Top Players List:

Hootsuite

Proofpoint

Trend Micro

CA Technologies

SolarWinds

Digital Shadows

KnowBe4

LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc.

Bowline Security

SecureMySocial

Sophos Group Inc

Market Segmentation

1. By Application

Cloud security

Web security

Endpoint security

Network security

Application security

Other

2. By Deployment

Cloud

On-premises

Others

3. By Industry Vertical

BFSI

E-commerce Retail

IT and Telecommunication

Government

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing

Others

4. By Geography

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Some of the strategies adopted by companies are:

RiskIQ and Precise Technologies partnered together in June 2018. The main objective of this partnership was to help RiskIQ expand its distribution channel in Turkey, the Middle East, and Africa (excluding South Africa).

Tech Mahindra and LookingGlass Cyber Solutions joined hands together in May 2018. LookingGlass’s aim is to improve and offer best solutions on threat intelligence to its customers.

In June 2018, KnowBe4 announced the launch of a product called Breached Password Test (BPT) to enhance its password identification feature.

Digital Shadows expanded its business operations in March 2018 and launched new offices in Germany and Singapore.

