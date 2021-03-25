Data Center Networking Market – A comprehensive study by Key Players: ALE International, Broadcom,  Cisco Systems

AMA Research have added latest edition of survey study on Data Center Networking Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Data Center Networking Forecast till 2025*.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are ALE International (United States), Broadcom, Inc. (United States), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Dell, Inc. (United States), Extreme Networks, Inc. (United States), Equinix, Inc. (United States), FUJITSU (Japan), HP Development Company, L.P. (United States), Hitachi Systems, Ltd. (Japan), IBM (United States), Intel (United States), Juniper Networks (United States), Microsoft (United States), NEC Corp (Japan), VMware (United States),.

Data Center Networking Overview

The global data center networking market is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. Growing demand for automated network provisioning & rising adoption of cloud & big data services are expected to be some of the major factors aiding into the growth for the market. However, the market is expected to witness a decline in the growth during FY 2020 but it is again expected to rise with a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Market Growth Drivers

Growing Demand for Automated Network Provisioning

Adoption of Cloud & Big Data Services

Influencing Trend

Implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Virtual Technology in Data Center Networking

Restraints

Lack of Infrastructure in Rural Countries & Regions

Challenges

Short-term Challenges due to Reduced Operations Across Different Industries & Economic Crisis caused by COVID-19 Pandemic Across the World

To comprehend Data Center Networking market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Data Center Networking market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

