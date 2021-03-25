Automotive Finance Market Insights, Global Trend And Revenue Growth Forecast Till 2026 | Fortune Business Insights

The Global Automotive Finance Market is likely to grow in the coming years with impetus from strategic collaborations among companies from across the world. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Automotive Finance Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Loan Provider (OEMs, Banks, Financing institutions), Service Type (New vehicles, Used vehicles), Industry Verticals (Residential Use, Commercial Use, Government Use), and Geography Forecast till 2027,” the market is likely to expand in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for electric cars and adoption of e-commerce business platforms.

Top Players List:

Bank of America

Ford Credit

HSBC

Wells Fargo

M&T Bank

Toyota Financial Services (UK) PLC

Volkswagen Financial Services

HDFC Bank

Hudson City Savings Bank

Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA LLC

Hitachi Capital Asia Pacific

Increased demand for electric and smart vehicles is a major factor anticipated to fuel the demand in the market during the forecast period 2018-2027. Additionally, rising adoption of e-financial services is expected to boost the global market.

Key Industry Developments

Jan, 2019 – Volkswagen AG and Ford Motor Co announced their partnership that combines forces of the auto finance market and is likely to invest and expand into joint development of electric and self-driving technology.

Oct, 2018 – Tesla introduced Software Version 9.0, enabled with AI technology to offer M2M connectivity, advanced radar, and GPS sensors allowing the drivers to navigate on autopilot.

May 2018- Volkswagen Financial Services Fleet launched an online WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure) calculator enabled with Blockchain technology that will help to calculate a before and after cost comparison for vehicles and eliminate intermediate dealers.

Key Market Driver – Adoption of technology such as Blockchain technology, AI (Artificial intelligence), advanced radar, and GPS navigation in automobiles

Key Market Restraint – The rise in cab facilities and rising environmental concerns

Major Segments Mentioned:

1. By Loan Provider

OEMs

Banks

Financing institutions

Others

2. By Service Type

New vehicles

Used vehicles

3. By Industry Verticals

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Government Use

Others

4. By Geography

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

On the contrary, high cost associated with upgraded technology is a factor that may restrain the global Automotive Finance market.

The report also offers insights on the key players operating in the global Automotive Finance market. Some of the organizations operating in the market are Automotive Finance.

Major Table of Content for Automotive Finance Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Automotive Finance Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 North America Automotive Finance Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Europe Automotive Finance Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Asia Pacific Automotive Finance Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Middle East and Africa Automotive Finance Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Latin America Automotive Finance Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

