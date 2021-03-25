Solvents Industry-Quantitative Market analysis

Solvents Market Analysis, By Type (Oxygenated, Hydrocarbon, Halogenated), Application (Paints & Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymer Manufacturing, Cosmetics), Source (Petrochemical-based, Bio-based) Forecasts to 2026

The global solvents market was valued at USD 47.37 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 64.32 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 3.9 %. Solvents are substances used to dissolve, extract or suspend other substances to form a solution, usually without chemically changing either the solvents or other materials. Solvents make it possible to clean, apply, process, or separate materials. They work on the principle of like dissolves like. Thus, for a solvent to work, it needs to have similar chemical characteristics. Usually liquid, solvents can exist in the gas or solid form too. The most common solvent is water, aptly called the universal solvent as it dissolves more substances than any other solvent.Number of scientists are engaged in the launch of new solvents. For instance, research by scientists from Queen’s University Belfast on ionic liquid chemistry has been named the ‘Most Important British Innovation of the 21st Century’. A team of nearly 100 scientists are exploring the potential of ionic liquids at Queen’s. Popularly known as ‘super solvents’, they are salts that remain liquid at room temperature and do not form vapours. They can be used as non-polluting alternatives to conventional solvents and are revolutionising chemical processes by offering a much more environmentally friendly solution than traditional methods.The global solvent market is propelled by number of factors such as increasing demand for solvents from emerging economies, favourable government regulations for the use of bio-based solvents.Dow Chemical, LyondellBasell, Exxon Mobil, Eastman Chemical, Archer-Daniels-Mildland (ADM), Royal Dutch Shell Plc., BASF SEOxygenated, Hydrocarbon, Halogenated,Paints & Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymer Manufacturing, Cosmetics,Petrochemical-based, Bio-based.

