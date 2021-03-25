Aromatic Solvents Industry-Quantitative Market analysis

Aromatic Solvents Market Analysis, By Material Type (Toluene, Xylene, and Ethylbenzene, Benzene) By Application Type (Oilfield chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Paints and coatings, Others), By Region, Forecasts to 2026

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/sample-report/339814/Aromatic Solvents Market Analysis, By Ma#sample

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

The global Aromatic Solvents market was valued at USD 7.3 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 9.06 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 2.60%. An aromatic solvent is a solvent that contains an aromatic hydrocarbon such as naptha, toluene or xylene. Aromatic solvents are primarily used as solvents and diluents in various industrial fields. Aromatic solvents such as toluene are commonly used in paints, varnishes, adhesives and as chemical intermediates. These solvents are mostly generated through distillation of crude petroleum stock in the oil refining industry. Aromatic solvents are mostly used as thinners and diluents in several end-user products, such as paints, coatings and cleaners. Aromatic solvents are also used as corrosion inhibitors in the oil and gas industry.The rise of the machinery, appliances and automotive markets and the simultaneous rise in building and construction activities are predicted to drive the demand during the forecast period. For its high solvency power and increasing capacity expansion, xylene is expected to achieve the highest CAGR in terms of volumes and values. Additionally, the emerging players have a good opportunity to enter the Aromatic Solvents market, owing to the rapid development and urbanization in various countries across the globe thereby increasing the demand for these solvents. High investment expenditures, licensing of registered technology restrict the entrance of new market which is predicted as the hinder to the growth of Aromatic Solvents Market.Royal Dutch Shell Plc, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V, China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation, BASF SE, SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd, China National Petroleum Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, ExxonMobil Corporation, Chinese Petroleum Corporation.Toluene, Xylene, and Ethylbenzene, Benzene,Oilfield chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Paints and coatings, Others

Click to know more about product @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/339814/Aromatic Solvents Market Analysis, By Ma

________________________________________