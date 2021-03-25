Poloxamer Industry-Quantitative Market analysis

Poloxamer Market Analysis, By Grade (68, 88, 98, 108, 124, 188, 237, 338, 407), By Method, By Application, By End , Use (Pharmaceutical Activity, Biotechnological Companies, Research Centers, Others) Forecasts to 2026

The global poloxamer market was valued at USD 23,149.0 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 38,735.0 million by year 2026, in terms of value at a CAGR of 6.4%. Poloxamers are non-ionic poly (ethylene oxide) (PEO) poly (propylene oxide) (PPO) copolymers. They are used in pharmaceutical formulations as surfactants, emulsifying agents, solubilizing agent, dispersing agents, and in vivo absorbance enhancer. They are often considered as functional excipients due to the fact they are essential components, and play an important role in the formulation. Their surfactant property has been useful in detergency, dispersion, stabilization, foaming, and emulsification. Some of these polymers have been considered for a number of cardiovascular applications, as well as in sickle cell anemia.Poloxamer, is a copolymer that is well recognized for its thermoreversible property. It also has various distinctive properties utilized in several formulations for its benefits over-optimizing the drug release from its formulation with its sol-gel properties. Despite their huge variation of applications, confined analytical techniques have been mentioned in many literature pieces for characterizing poloxamers and few are centered to quantify their contents in formulations with favored sensitivity and accuracy. This is the major reason why the demand for this compound is increasing across the globe.

The market in North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% till 2026. This growth is mainly attributed to the prospering healthcare sector in the region. Health care expenditure has been increasing in the region due to various initiatives taken by the government health insurance schemes in which poloxamers are widely used. These are also used in eye applications and contraceptive gels. Moreover, some grades of this compound are used in automobiles as well. For instance, the 407 grade has been used in vehicles for fluorinated dentifrices. BASF, Anshul Life Sciences, DeWolf Chemicals, Solvay, Sirion Biotech Gmbh, BioPharm International, Sigma-Aldrich, Planet Science, and SpecialChem. In June 2018, Argosy signed an agreement with Solvay to expand Composite Materials business in the Asia Pacific region. It will provide Solvay more base to their chemical wing operations.68, 88, 98, 108, 124, 188, 237, 338, 407Pharmaceutical Activity, Biotechnological Companies, Research Centers,

