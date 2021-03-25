Amphoteric Surfactants Industry-Quantitative Market analysis

Amphoteric Surfactants Market By Product Type, By Application, By End-user And Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

The global amphoteric surfactants market is forecast to reach USD 4.62 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Research Genics. The market is expected to witness a considerable growth during the forecast period. This type of surfactants can be considered as one of the least discussed surfactants. However, this market can be witnessed to experience a growing popularity over the years. It can carry a positive and a negative charge, due to which, it has a net charge of zero. The market growth is attributed to the combination of different factors. One of the mentionable factors is its ability to enhance the cleaning effect when combined with nonionic and anionic surfactants. It works as coupling agents, which retains the solvents, surfactants and inorganic salt components of a formula. The mentioned trait of this surfactant has resulted in its rising demand in different end-user industries like chemical Industry and pharmaceutical sector, among others.Another mentionable factor propelling the market growth is the rising demand for eco-friendly products and expansion of the natural surfactants market. It is mentionable here that micro-organisms that can utilize this surfactant as an energy source and carbon has not been isolated. However, it is readily biodegradable, which has resulted in its high demand in natural surfactant market. Its traits like imparting mildness to skin cleanser & shampoo have resulted in its high acceptance and application in the cosmetics industry.

In context of region, Asia Pacific is leading the market. The increasing population, escalating the use of cleaning and hygiene products and rising awareness about hygiene, are some of the factors supporting the growth of the market in this region. BASF, Clariant AG, AkzoNobel N.V., Evonik Industries AG, Croda International PLC, Lonza, Galaxy Surfactants, Ensapol A.S., EOC Group, KAO Corporation

The companies incorporates diverse strategies like a new product launch, R&D activities, acquisition, partnership, and mergers for ascertaining their market growth.

