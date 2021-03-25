Natural Surfactants Industry-Quantitative Market analysis

Natural Surfactants Market Analysis, By Product (Anionic, Nonionic, Cationic, Amphoteric), Application (Detergent, Personal Care, Industrial and Institutional Cleaning, Oilfield Chemicals, Agricultural Chemicals), Forecasts to 2026

The global Natural Surfactants market was valued at USD 14.3 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 20.9 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.9 %. Surfactants are also known as surface-active agents. Natural surfactants are obtained from natural sources like plants or animal and they are amphiphilic biological compounds produced by a variety of microorganisms. Methods like extraction, precipitation, or distillation are employed to obtain natural surfactants. They are also known as bio-based surfactants. Natural surfactants do not require much processing before they can be used. Palm oil is the most widely used biomass for production of natural or bio-based surfactants. It can be produced from bacteria and yeast. They can also be based on sugar or an amino acid as a polar head group, or based on fatty acid or sterol as a hydrophobic tail. Surfactants based on either natural polar head group or natural hydrophobic tail have significant potential. Biotechnologically produced surfactants have a high cost due to low yield in fermentation.Governments around the world are taking efforts for environmental protection by reducing the toxicity of products and giving preference to biodegradable products. Such initiatives act as a driving force to market growth. Concerns about the availability of petrochemical feedstock are also driving the market further. Adherence to regulatory standards and legislative procedures are time-consuming due to which new product launches also become time-consuming matters. These are key market restraints for industryBASF (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Croda International (UK), Huntsman Corporation (US), Air Products and Chemicals (US), Clariant (Switzerland), Stepan Company (US), Kao Corporation (Japan), Sasol (South Africa), India Glycols (India)Anionic, Nonionic, Cationic, Amphoteric,Detergent, Personal Care, Industrial and Institutional Cleaning, Oilfield Chemicals, Agricultural Chemicals.

