Agricultural Biostimulants Market – Trend and forecast

Agricultural Biostimulants Market Analysis By Type (Acid-based, Extract-based, Others), By Application (Soil, Foliar, Seed and Others) And Segment Forecasts, 2017-2026

The Agricultural Biostimulants market is projected to grow at a rate of 12.2% by 2026, to reach USD 6.98 billion in 2026 from USD 2.79 billion in 2018. Increasing demand for nutritional food coupled with rising awareness towards diseases associated with pesticides has led to increasing adoption of organic farming. The role of humus i.e. soil organic matter has now gained wide importance in providing physical, chemical and biological benefits to the ecosystem. According to studies, biostimulant such as humic substances are made up of 70 to 80 percent of the organic carbon in mineral soils and are primarily responsible for many functions such as increased crop yields without affecting soil quality, improved metabolism and proliferation of soil microbes and healthier plant growth.North America is expected to be one of the key revenue generating regions of the agricultural biostimulants market. The region is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.2% in the forecast period. Over time, organic farming has occupied a major share in the region. Based on estimates, in 2016, almost 3.1 million hectares of land were managed organically. Out of these, 2 million were in the United States and almost 1.1million in Canada. Together, these represent 0.8 percent of the total agricultural area in the region. Bio stimulants such as humic acid, under controlled conditions, has been used in various crops and fruits and vegetables including wheat, rice, corn/maize, potato, tomato, soybean, grapes, cucumber and pistachios.Agricen LLC, Agrinos AS, Italpollina SpA, Acadian Seaplants Ltd (ASL), Novozymes, Isagro S.p.A, Valagro, Syngenta, FMC Corporation, BASF, Monsanto Company and Arysta Life Science. In May 2018, ASL, the Canadian based company announced developing seaweed-based biostimulant which is expected to help farmers raise their agricultural output in India. The biostimulant would help in reducing the growth of weeds in the field thereby multiplying the germination of plants.Acid-based, Extract-based, Others,Soil, Foliar, Seed and Others

