Humic Acid Market – Trend and forecast

Humic Acid Market Analysis By Product (Granular Humic Acid and Powdered Humic Acid), By Application (Agriculture, Animal Feed, Industrial and Pharmaceutical) And Segment Forecasts, 2017-2026

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/sample-report/339808/Humic Acid Market Analysis By Product (G#sample

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

The Humic Acid market is projected to grow CAGR 6.1% percent by 2026, to reach USD 624.98 million in 2026 from USD 388.02 million in 2018. The growing global shift towards organic farming from convention framing is the key factor influencing market growth. Growing demand for nutritional food coupled with rising awareness towards diseases associated with pesticides has led to increasing adoption of organic farming.Humic substances are complex organic molecules which are found naturally in soils, sediments and water. They also make up a large proportion of the organic matter in peats and brown coals. They are manufactured from brown coals, peats, composts and other organic material. The role of humus i.e. soil organic matter has now gained wide importance in providing physical, chemical and biological benefits to the ecosystem. According to studies, humic substances are made up of 70 to 80 percent of the organic carbon in mineral soils and are primarily responsible for many functions such as increased crop yields without affecting soil quality, improved metabolism and proliferation of soil microbes and healthier plant growth.

North America is expected to be one of the key revenue generating regions of the market. The region is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.2% in terms of revenue in the forecast period. Over time, organic farming has occupied a major share in the region. Based on estimates, in 2016, almost 3.1 million hectares of land were managed organically. Out of these, 2 million were in the United States and almost 1.1million in Canada. Together, these represent 0.8 percent of the total agricultural area in the region. Bio stimulants such as humic acid, under controlled conditions, has been used in various crops and fruits and vegetables including wheat, rice, corn/maize, potato, tomato, soybean, grapes, cucumber and pistachios.Nutri-Tech Solutions, Humintech GmbH, Humic Growth Solutions, Omnia Specialities, Canadian Humalite International, Grow More, AMCOl International and Jiloca International S.A.

Click to know more about product @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/339808/Humic Acid Market Analysis By Product (G

________________________________________