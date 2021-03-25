Global Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

2-Phenylphenol (ortho-phenylphenol, OPP), and sodium o-phenylphenate, SOPP, were first evaluated by the 1962 JECFA for their use for the post-harvest treatment of fruits and vegetables to protect against microbial damage during storage and distribution in commerce.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Vietnam Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Vietnam Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Chlorobenzene Synthesis OPP

Cyclohexanone Synthesis OPP

Vietnam Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Vietnam Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Disinfectants

Material Preservation

Flame Retardants

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Vietnam Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Lanxess

DowDuPont

SANKO

Shandong Xingang Chemical

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Chlorobenzene Synthesis OPP

4.1.3 Cyclohexanone Synthesis OPP

4.2 By Type – Vietnam Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Vietnam Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Vietnam Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Disinfectants

5.1.3 Material Preservation

5.1.4 Flame Retardants

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – Vietnam Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Vietnam Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Vietnam Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Vietnam Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Vietnam Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Vietnam Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Lanxess

6.1.1 Lanxess Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Lanxess Business Overview

6.1.3 Lanxess Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Lanxess Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Lanxess Key News

6.2 DowDuPont

6.2.1 DowDuPont Corporate Summary

6.2.2 DowDuPont Business Overview

6.2.3 DowDuPont Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 DowDuPont Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.2.5 DowDuPont Key News

6.3 SANKO

6.3.1 SANKO Corporate Summary

6.3.2 SANKO Business Overview

6.3.3 SANKO Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 SANKO Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.3.5 SANKO Key News

6.4 Shandong Xingang Chemical

6.4.1 Shandong Xingang Chemical Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Shandong Xingang Chemical Business Overview

6.4.3 Shandong Xingang Chemical Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Shandong Xingang Chemical Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Shandong Xingang Chemical Key News

6.5 Jinan Yudong Technology

6.5.1 Jinan Yudong Technology Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Jinan Yudong Technology Business Overview

6.5.3 Jinan Yudong Technology Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Jinan Yudong Technology Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Jinan Yudong Technology Key News

7 Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Production Capacity and Value in Vietnam, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Vietnam Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Vietnam Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Vietnam Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Manufacturers in Vietnam

7.2.1 Vietnam Key Local Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Vietnam Key Local Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Vietnam Key Local Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Production Sold in Vietnam and Sold Other Than Vietnam by Manufacturers

7.3 Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Export and Import in Vietnam

7.3.1 Vietnam Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Export Market

7.3.2 Vietnam Ortho Phenyl Phenol (OPP) (CAS 90-43-7) Source of Imports

….continued

