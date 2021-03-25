Feed Grade Valine Market – Trend and forecast

Feed Grade Valine Market Analysis, By Type (L-type, D-type) By Application (Poultry, Swine), Distribution Channels (Direct Sales, Distributor), Forecasts to 2026

The global feed grade valine market was valued at USD 48.4 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 70.6 million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8%. Valine is an Alpha-amino acid that is used in the biosynthesis of proteins. It is an essential meaning that, the body cannot synthesize it; it must be obtained from diet. Valine is one of the eight kinds of amino acids that are required to the body. It works to improve normal body growth, repair tissues, regulate glucose and provide with energy. Feed grade valine specifically focusses on animal food. It is essentially meant for poultry and swine. However, studies are being conducted for its application in aquaculture as well.It is mainly of two types: L-type and D-type. The L-type feed grade is produced by a patented fermentation process using modern biotechnology and specially selected high performing micro-organisms. It is the fifth limiting amino acid after lysine, threonine, methionine and tryptophan. For broilers, it is the fourth limiting amino acid after methionine, lysine and threonine. Without adequate levels of these amino acids, commercial farming cannot reach its maximum profitability. In fact, several studies over the time indicate that diets of poultry and swine show a considerable deficiency in Valine which serves a variety of vital functions in livestock.

This industry has a great scope as feed represents more than 70% of production cost for poultry or laying hen farming. Thus, appropriate and adequate diet should be provided in order to maintain profitability and sustainability. Environmental and climatic changes have had a significant impact on the poultry across the globe, thus driving the population to opt for feed grade valine. Other factors such as increased tolerance of animals towards anti-biotics has also played a key role in the increasing demand for valine. However, high costs and low purchasing powers of the people in developing countries form a part of the restraining factors for this industry.

