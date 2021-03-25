Post-harvest Treatment Market – Trend and forecast

Post-harvest Treatment Market Analysis, By Type (Coating, Ethylene Blockers, Cleaners, Fungicides, Sprout Inhibitors, Sanitizers), By Application (Fruits, Vegetables), Forecasts to 2026

The global post-harvest treatment market was valued at USD 1.25 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.22 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.4%. Post-Harvest treatment provides protection and improves the quality of products such as fruits, vegetables, and tubers. Essential post-harvest technologies include edible coatings, chemical treatment, and temperature control, including heat and irradiation, which help restore antimicrobials, anti-oxidants, and help to combat darkening. The edible coating improves the taste and texture of the product and also protects the product from damage during storage and transportation.According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the annual loss and waste of food in the world, about 30% for cereals, 40 to 50% for root vegetables, fruits and leafy vegetables, 20% for oilseeds, meat and dairy products plus 35% for fish. Demand for post-harvest products is likely to increase, and people are more likely to change their goal of reducing losses. Preparation of produce for market is also one of the major procedure to be carefully taken care of it can be done either in the field or at the packing house. This involves cleaning, sanitizing, and sorting according to quality and size, waxing and, where appropriate, treatment with an approved fungicide prior to packing into shipping containers. Packaging protects the produce from mechanical injury, and contamination during marketing. Corrugated fiberboard containers are commonly used for the packaging of produce, although reusable plastic containers can be used for that purpose. Among the type of ingredients, the coatings segment is expected to be an essential part of the global target market over the forecast period. A coating helps reduce the breakdown of vegetables and fruits delay sweetening and ripening while maintaining the color, firmness, and taste of fruits and vegetables.

The fruit segment is expected to dominate the industry during the forecast period. The growing demand for organic fruits, such as bananas, orange, mango, and lemons, has fueled the growth of the market. The industry is driven by the increased demand for fresh fruits and vegetables and exotic vegetables and fruits. Factors such as increased awareness and the need for post-harvest losses are expected to increase the demand for treatments for vegetables and fruits. There is still no sufficient infrastructure for such mechanisms in developing regions, and stringent government regulations in Europe are holding back the growth of the market.Deco, Pace International, Xeda International, JBT, Agrofresh, Syngenta, Nufarm, DOW Chemicals, Dupont, BayerCoating, Ethylene Blockers, Cleaners, Fungicides, Sprout Inhibitors, SanitizersFruits, Vegetables

