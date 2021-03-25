Aviation Kerosene Market SWOT Analysis

Aviation Kerosene Market, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Fuel Type (Jet A & Jet A1, Jet B), by Application (Commercial, Defense, General Aviation), by Region, Competitive Strategies and Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

The Global Aviation Kerosene Market is expected to deliver a CAGR of nearly 5.3% in the forecast period to reach the valuation of USD 450 billion by the year 2026. This report on aviation kerosene market highlights all the important factors such as the size, share, demand, growth, gross profits, earnings, and revenue to evaluate the rise of the industry in the future. It assesses the data gathered from the past years 2016 and 2017 to give an extensive view of the trends and predicts the possible rise of the industry during the years 2019 to 2026 while considering 2018 as the base year.

Aviation kerosene is also known as jet fuel. Jet fuel is based on either an unleaded kerosene (Jet A-1), or a naphtha-kerosene blend (Jet B), and is a clear to straw-colored fuel. Jet fuel can either be used in compression ignition engine or turbine engines just like diesel. Almost all of the commercial airliners are powered with Jet A which burns at temperatures at or above 49 C (120 F). Aviation kerosene has a higher flash point as compared to a gasoline-based fuel, meaning that it requires a comparatively higher temperature to ignite. It is considered to be a very high-quality fuel, but if it fails the purity test or other tests, it is then distributed for ground-based users such as railroad engines.

Decreasing travel costs have been pushing the growth of the airline market forward. This has resulted in an increase in passenger traffic over the years. Furthermore, there has been an increasing number of low-cost carriers (LCC) across the globe, and growing demand for air cargo transportation is aiding the growth of the airline industry. All these factors are driving the aviation kerosene market forwards. On the downside, the development of cheaper sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) may restrain the growth of the market in the coming years. To reduce the carbon footprint, the European Commission (EC) is already focusing on encouraging the adoption of biofuels in the aviation industry. Strict emission regulations and a rising trend in the piston engine aircraft deliveries are expected to increase the demand for aviation gasoline (AVGAS), are some of the factors, which may hinder the growth of the aviation kerosene market during the forecast years.Jet A & Jet A1, Jet B,Commercial, Defense, General Aviation

