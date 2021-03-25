Bitumen Market SWOT Analysis

Bitumen Market By Type (Rapid setting (RS), Medium setting (MS), and Slow setting (SC)), By Applications (Roadways, Waterproofing, Adhesives, Insulation, Others), By Product type (Paving, Oxidized, Cutback, Emulsion, Polymer Modified) And Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

The global Bitumen Market is estimated to reach 112.01 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Research Genics. This can be mainly associated with the rising government policies towards infrastructural and roads development by using Public models such as Public-Private Partnership (PPP) across developed as well as developing nations.Rising utilization of products in maintenance industry and road construction are also some of the important driving factors of the market. The product is extensively used to form asphalt concrete as a binder mixed with aggregate particles. Rise in bitumen usage, especially in waterproofing, roadways, and insulation, among others, will reinforce the market in the construction and infrastructure industry. Bitumen is a mixture of black, sticky, and viscous organic liquids that are sufficiently soluble in carbon disulfide and composed initially of highly compressed polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons. Generally, bitumen is a tar-like sort of petroleum which is so thick, heavy, and dense that it must be diluted or heated before it could flow. It mostly contains sulfur and several heavy metals such as lead, vanadium, nickel, mercury, chromium, and other toxic elements. However, cement as an alternative of bitumen, mainly in road construction is a fundamental factor hindering the growth of the global bitumen market. Also, the release of toxic gases after heating bitumen is also restraining the growth of the market worldwide.

APAC accounts for the largest share of 33.70 % in 2018, encouraged by the expanding land connectivity in India, China, Japan, Vietnam, and other countries will slowly drive the bitumen market during the forecast time. This connectivity mostly depends on roads that act as a catalyst for the financial growth of a state.Indian Oil Corporation, Chevron Texaco Corporation, China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation, Total, British Petroleum, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, Villas Austria, Royal Dutch Shell, Marathon Oil Corporation, Petroleos Mexicanos, NuStar Energy, Nynas, Exxon Mobil, Bouygues, Imperial Oil.apid setting (RS), Medium setting (MS), and Slow setting (SC)Roadways, Waterproofing, Adhesives, Insulation, Others

