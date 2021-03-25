Masterbatch Market SWOT Analysis

Masterbatch Market Analysis, By Type (Color, Black, White, Additive and Filler) By Application (Packaging, Building and Construction, Automotive, Consumer Goods) By Carrier Polymer (PP, PE, PA, PET and PVC) Forecasts to 2026

The global Masterbatch market was valued at USD 11 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 17.35 billion by the year 2026 at a CAGR of 5.2%. Masterbatch is an additive for plastic used for either coloring plastics or imparting other properties to the plastic. It is a concentrated mixture of pigments or additives encapsulated during the heating process into a carrier resin which is then cooled and cut into granular shaped beads. It is, essentially, used to impart color and strengthen the properties of plastic for applications such as packaging, building & construction, consumer goods, automotive, textile, and agriculture. It allows the processor to color raw polymer economically during the manufacturing process of the plastic.The production of Masterbatch takes place, mainly, in six steps: weighing, mixing, twin screw extruding, cutting and cooling, sieving and bagging. Various types of carrier polymers such as PA (Polyamide), PE (Polyethylene), PET (Polyethylene terephthalate), PP (Polypropylene) and PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride). These help in improving acceptance and dispersion of wide range of plastic additives and functional fillers. Master batches come in various types namely white, black, color and additive. Each type has a specific function of its own. For instance, White Masterbatch is used to give whiteness to the products. In cases of final plastic products, it is also used for applying transparency and brightness. Black Masterbatch, on the other hand, has approximately 50% of black components in its composition. It is used as pigment in plastic applications. It is specially used for UV protection. The black masterbatch is preferred for products with high surface areas which increase with a decrease in particle sizes.

Masterbatches are already premixed compositions and thus, their use alleviates the issues with the additive or colorant clumping or insufficient dispersion. Masterbatches have had an increase in demand due to the replacement of metal by plastic in majority of the industries. This, has been the key driving factor for the market. Also an increase in the use of plastic for automotive industry to reduce vehicle weight and thereby improve fuel efficiency is another factor driving the market towards the different types of plastic. Due to the above mentioned reasons it can be said that Masterbatch market has a large scope. However, in comparison to pure pigments, masterbatches require more storage space and their lead time is also longer. Another restraining factor of this market is the existence of stringent environmental regulations due to the non-biodegradability of plastic. The market consists of some giants such as Clariant AG, Plastiblends India Ltd., Penn Color, Coperion etc.Masterbatching Technologies, Clariant AG, A. Schulman Inc., Ampacet, Global Colors Inc., Plastiblends India Ltd, Penn Colors and CoperionColor, Black, White, Additive and FillerPackaging, Building and Construction, Automotive, Consumer Goods

