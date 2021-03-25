Polyethylene Wax (PE) Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers and Trends say Market Expertz

Polyethylene Wax (PE) Market By Product Type, By Form, By Technology, By Application (Ink & Coatings, Plastic Processing, Hot Melt Adhesive, and Others) And Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

The polyethylene wax (PE) market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.5% in terms of value, from 2019 to reach USD 1.47 Billion by 2026. Polyethylene wax, a homopolymer wax, is an exceptional and commonly used ingredient for end formulations to enhance physical appearance and thermal characteristics of products in a wide range of end-user applications. Polyethylene wax, having a high crystalline value, is widely used in the processing of various products owing to its attributes such as low solubility in solvents, hardness at elevated temperatures and oil thickening capability.Polyethylene wax finds application as an activator and dispersing material for ABS resins, polyethylene, and polypropylene, among others. It is used in hydrocarbon waxes for increasing the melting points of such waxes as well as being compatible with petroleum and other waxes. The emulsifiable grade of this wax finds application as a vital textile processing chemical and widely used in textile finishing, polishes, cosmetics, paper coating, leather auxiliaries, crayons, adhesives, and packing, among others, whereas the non-emulsifiable grade is used as lubricants for plastics and elastomers, carriers for pigment concentrates, and in paints and printing ink industry.

Additionally, polyethylene wax emulsions being stable softeners; they do not turn white fabrics to yellow and do not change the color of printing and dyeing. Also, due to its low molecular weight, it is used in combination with the petroleum waxes in the food packaging industry.Baker Hughes, BASF, Clariant, Mitsui Chemicals, Nanjing Tianshi New Material Technologies Co. Ltd., Hase Petroleum Wax Company, EPChem Petroleum Pte Ltd., Kato & Co., Honeywell International Inc., and Innospec Inc., among others. Market By Product Type, By Form, By Technology, By Application Coatings, Plastic Processing, Hot Melt Adhesive, and Others

