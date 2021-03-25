Monoethylene Glycol Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers and Trends say Market Expertz

Monoethylene Glycol Market Analysis, By Technology (Naphtha-Based, Coal-And Natural Gas-Based, Bio-Based Monoethylene Glycol Production, Technology Providers) By Application (Fiber, PET, Film, Antifreeze & Coolant, Others), By End Use, Forecasts to 2026

The global monoethylene glycol market was valued at USD 25.62 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 36.98 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7%. Mono-ethylene Glycol (MEG) can be used for applications that require chemical intermediates for resins, solvent couplers, freezing point depression, solvents, humectants and chemical intermediates.Monoethylene glycol is primarily used in the manufacturing of PET and polyester resins. Monoethylene glycol is produced from ethylene via ethylene oxide, which is hydrated through thermal or catalytic process. Monoethylene glycol (MEG) is a colorless, odorless, syrupy liquid with sweet taste. The product is a significant raw material for industrial of resins, deicing fluids, heat transfer fluids, automotive antifreeze and coolants, water-based adhesives, latex paints and asphalt emulsions, electrolytic capacitors, textile fibers, paper, and leather. It can also be used as a coolant material, anti-corrosion agent, dewatering agent, anti-freeze, aircraft anti-icer and deicers, and chemical intermediate. The increasing use of monoethylene glycol in polyester fiber and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) industries is propelling the growth of the global monoethylene glycol market.

Moreover, the growing demand for non-ionic surfactant and growing textile & fiber industries are probable to generate plentiful prospects for the growth of the global monoethylene glycol market, during the forecast period. Furthermore, bio-based monoethylene glycol is expected to create abundant opportunities for the expansion of the global monoethylene glycol market.LyondellBasell, The Dow Chemical Company, ME Global, SABIC, ExxonMobil Corporation, Formosa Plastic Group, AkzoNobel and Honam Petrochemical CorporationNaphtha-Based, Coal-And Natural Gas-Based, Bio-Based Monoethylene Glycol Production, Technology Providers

