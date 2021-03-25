Compressor Oil Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers and Trends say Market Expertz

Compressor Oil Market By Compressor Type, By Base Oil Type, By Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Construction, Power Generation, and Others), And Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

The compressor oil market is projected to grow at a rate of 4.9% in terms of value, from 2019 to reach USD 14.74 Billion by 2026. Compressor Oil is a kind of lubricant that provides a long service life in most compressor applications. The thermal stability and oxidation resistance of this oil aids in maintaining cleaner compressors, thus permitting more extended running periods between scheduled maintenance and oil changes.The increasing demand for compressor oil is owing to the high-performance lubrication benefits delivered by the product. The properties of compressor oil including resistance to rust and corrosion, foam control, wear protection, and rapid water separation, are crucial to the expansion of the lubricants application area to manufacturing, automobile, power generation, and mining, among others, thus stimulating product demand in the forecast period.

The growth of automation in several industries worldwide and surging demand for high-quality compressor oil is likely to fuel the product demand in the forecast period. Furthermore, growing requirement for energy efficiency and reduction in operating cost of compressor system for industries including oil & gas, and manufacturing, among others will drive the demand for compressor oil in the forecast period.

Additionally, the growing environmental concerns and stringent safety regulations worldwide are causatives to the increasing acceptance of bio-based compressor oil. Bio-based compressor oils are increasingly preferred over conventional mineral-based compressor oil, due to the offering of excellent lubricity. The rising importance of bio-based compressor oil is a critical trend gaining traction in the market. Surging demand for bio-based products owing to rising environmental concerns is projected to play a vital role in market expansion.Royal Dutch Shell PLC, ExxonMobil PLC, British Petroleum PLC, Chevron Corporation, BASF SE, Sasol Limited, Croda International PLC, The Dow Chemical Co., Total SA, and Sinopec Corp., among others.Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Construction, Power Generation, and Others

