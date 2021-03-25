1-Decene Market Trend Shows A Rapid Growth

1-Decene Market By Grade (Bio-Based and Synthetic), By Application, By End-Users, And Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

The 1-decene market is projected to grow at a rate of 4.1% in terms of value, from 2019 to reach USD 1.45 Billion by 2026. This is due to factors, such as high consumption of the chemical component, increasing production capacity, competitive production cost, and high economic growth driving the product demand in developed regions. Nevertheless, the growing R&D investments, joint ventures, and several market strategies implemented by the leading players in the market are also accountable for increasing the demand of the product.An increasing demand for synthetic lubricants, such as poly alpha olefins, rising concern about the environment in the automotive industries, and increasing demand for synthetic lubricants are expected to fuel the product demand in the forecast period.

Additionally, 1-decene is used as a chemical intermediate in the manufacturing of detergents and their derivatives, which finds application in the production of industrial surfactants. The increase in demand for surfactants from end-user industries is causative of a rise in the demand for 1-decene. Besides, a reduction in the price for raw materials is estimated to drive the demand for 1-decene across the globe.

Europe is the largest revenue-generating region in the market, due to the high demand for poly alpha olefins for synthetic lubricant products in the region.Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, SABIC, Sasol Limited, ExxonMobil Corporation, Ineos Group Limited, Qatar Chemical Company, Idemitsu Petrochemical Company, Sigma-Aldrich, and Alfa Aesar, among others.Bio-Based and Synthetic

