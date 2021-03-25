Lubricating Oil Additives Market Trend Shows A Rapid Growth

Lubricating Oil Additives Market By Functional Type, By Industries, and By Application (Engine Oils, Hydraulic Fluids, Process Oils, Metalworking Fluids, Gear Oils, Industrial Oils, and Others), 2016-2026

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

The global lubricating oil additives market is forecast to reach USD 18.40 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Research Genics. The rise in demand for additives in the automotive industry will drive market growth. Lubricant oil additives enhancse the properties of the lubricants, thus providing an efficient and economic performance of the engine. Moreover, these compounds prevent corrosion, improve the viscosity index, and act as antioxidants to extend hardware durability. Furthermore, lubricating oil additives are also used as detergents to stabilize the dirt in oil formulations.Lubricating oil additives can also be defined as chemical compounds added to lubricating oil to provide new properties or enhance the present properties of the base oil. Some additives help suppress the undesirable properties of the base oil as well. These additives are mainly applicable in the automotive industry to allow for the safe and efficient working of the engine, gearbox, and other assemblies.

Lubricant oil additives are used in compressors and refrigeration systems to increase the lifespan of the machine. The additives that improve the existing properties of the lubricating oil are corrosion inhibitors, anti-foaming agents, and antioxidants, whereas pour-point depressants and viscosity index improvers help suppress the undesirable properties of the base oils.

North America is forecasted to hold a market share of 20.9% in the year 2026. The region is the second-largest region for automotive production, which in turn raises the demand for lubricating oil additives. The U.S. is the major contributor with its high per capita vehicles in the world.Afton Chemical, Evonik Industries, Lanxess, BRB International, BASF, Infenium, Lubrizol Corporation, Croda, Clariant, and Dorf Ketal, among others.

The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market. Engine Oils, Hydraulic Fluids, Process Oils, Metalworking Fluids, Gear Oils, Industrial Oils, and Others)

