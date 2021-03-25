Acoustic Wave Sensors Market Qualitative & Quantitative Analysis, Covid- 19 Impact Analysis, Demand, Size, Growth Forecast by 2020 to 2028

Global Acoustic Wave Sensors Market Research Report 2017

In this report, the global Acoustic Wave Sensors market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022. The acoustic wave sensor market was valued at USD 422.8 Million in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% between 2017 and 2023. The growing demand for acoustic-based temperature sensors from the various verticals fuels the growth of the acoustic wave sensor market for the temperature sensors. The increasing need of sensors for security and surveillance applications with the rising reliability on acoustic wave sensors is the key driving factor for the acoustic wave sensor market. The base year considered for the study is 2016, and the forecast period considered is between 2017 and 2023. The objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the acoustic wave sensor market on the basis of type, device, sensing parameter, vertical, and geography. The report provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of this market.

The acoustic wave sensor ecosystem comprises manufacturers, system integrators, and distributors. The players involved in the development of acoustic wave sensor include Vectron International Inc. (US), Qualtre, Inc. (US), SENSeOR SAS (France), Sensor Technology Ltd. (US), NanoTemper Technologies GmbH (Germany), Althen GmbH Mess- und Sensortechnik (Germany), Transense Technologies plc (UK), pro-micron GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), H. Heinz Mewiderst?nde GmbH (Germany), and Hawk Measurement Systems (Australia).

