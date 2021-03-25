4K 2K TV Market Qualitative & Quantitative Analysis, Covid- 19 Impact Analysis, Demand, Size, Growth Forecast by 2020 to 2028

Global 4K2K TV Sales Market Report 2017

4K resolution, also called 4K, refers to a horizontal resolution on the order of approximately 4,000 pixels and vertical resolution on the order of 2,000 pixels. Television systems with 4k resolutions are regarded as ultra-high definition systems. The 4K2K TVs have become the most popular choice today mainly because it provides picture clarity, better image debt & color handling, and a more cinematic and immersive experience.

In this report, the global 4K2K TV market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022. The key factors driving growth of the 4K2K TV market includes increase in the 4K2K panel shipments, falling average selling price, greater adoption rate year after year, rising popularity of 4K UHD content, growing awareness about the 4K technology and rise in middle class population and lifestyle. However, market growth is hindered by the factors such as limited adoption of 4K2K technology in 48 inch TV sets and high costs of 4K2K TVs.

Asia pacific is the largest market of 4K2K TVs. It is the manufacturing hub for 4K2K TVs and the region is home to all the leading vendors of IC drivers, panel displays, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All the latest innovation and technological developments in the TV market comes from Asia Pacific.

