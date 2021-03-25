3D scanners Market Qualitative & Quantitative Analysis, Covid- 19 Impact Analysis, Demand, Size, Growth Forecast by 2020 to 2028

Global 3D Scanner Market Research Report 2017

3D scanners are any device that measure the tangible things using light, laser or x-ray and create dense point clouds or polygon meshes. 3D scanners are also known as 3D digitizers, white light scanners, laser scanners, LIDAR, industrial CT, and others. There exist numerous distinct methods for 3D scanning, based on diverse principles of imaging. While some technologies are perfect for short-range scanning, others are better for long- or mid-range scanning. 3D scanning technology finds application at any point in a manufacturing cycle and helps save time, material and money. 3D scanning results in enhanced quality, and improved fitting parts which require less cost for production. By utilizing 3D scanning, the cost of a typical manufacturing design cycle can be reduced by 75%. 3D scanning offers several advantages such as quick capture of all physical measurements of any physical object, time-saving design work, and assurance of parts manufacturing with precise measurements which is triggering the demand for 3D scanners.

Driven by the surge in demand by manufacturing vertical, 3D scanner market is anticipated to witness high growth during the projected period. North America accounted for a major percentage of the global 3D scanner market in 2014. Structured light scanner is expected to create favorable opportunities for 3D scanner manufacturers over the forecast period. Latin America and Asia Pacific are expected to contribute significantly to global market growth over the projection period.

In this report, the global 3D Scanner market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

