Global Acrylic Tape Market Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The global market size of Acrylic Tape is $XX million in 2019 with XX CAGR from 2015 to 2019, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2025 with a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2025.
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6112005-global-acrylic-tape-market-report-2020-market-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast
Global Acrylic Tape Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Acrylic Tape industry. The key insights of the report:
1.The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Acrylic Tape manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
2.The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
3.The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2015-2020 market shares for key vendors.
4.The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
5.The report estimates 2020-2025 market development trends of Acrylic Tape industry.
6.Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out
7.The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Acrylic Tape Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hybrid-adhesive-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2015-2026-2021-03-05
There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.
ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pharmaceutical-rigid-packaging-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-10
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Acrylic Tape as well as some small players. At least 8 companies are included:
* Essentra Specialty Tapes
* AFTC
* Adchem Corporation
* 3M
* IPG
* Technibond
For complete companies list, please ask for sample pages.
The information for each competitor includes:
* Company Profile
* Main Business Information
* SWOT Analysis
* Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share
For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Acrylic Tape market
* Double Sided
* Single Sided
For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users are also listed.
* Buildings& Construction
* Automotive
* Electronics
* Packaging
* Other Industries
For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report covers following regions:
* North America
* South America
* Asia & Pacific
* Europe
* MEA (Middle East and Africa)
The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects
* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment
* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.
We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.
TABLECONTENTS
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Methodology
3.2.1 Primary Sources
3.2.2 Secondary Sources
3.2.3 Assumptions
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End Users
Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Acrylic Tape Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics
Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Acrylic Tape by Region
8.2 Import of Acrylic Tape by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade
Chapter 9 Historical and Current Acrylic Tape in North America (2015-2020)
9.1 Acrylic Tape Supply
9.2 Acrylic Tape Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 US
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
Chapter 10 Historical and Current Acrylic Tape in South America (2015-2020)
10.1 Acrylic Tape Supply
10.2 Acrylic Tape Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru
Chapter 11 Historical and Current Acrylic Tape in Asia & Pacific (2015-2020)
11.1 Acrylic Tape Supply
11.2 Acrylic Tape Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 ASEAN
11.5.6 Australia
Chapter 12 Historical and Current Acrylic Tape in Europe (2015-2020)
12.1 Acrylic Tape Supply
12.2 Acrylic Tape Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 UK
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia
Chapter 13 Historical and Current Acrylic Tape in MEA (2015-2020)
13.1 Acrylic Tape Supply
13.2 Acrylic Tape Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Iran
13.5.3 Israel
13.5.4 South Africa
13.5.5 GCC
13.5.6 Turkey
Chapter 14 Summary for Global Acrylic Tape (2015-2020)
14.1 Acrylic Tape Supply
14.2 Acrylic Tape Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price
Chapter 15 Global Acrylic Tape Forecast (2020-2025)
15.1 Acrylic Tape Supply Forecast
15.2 Acrylic Tape Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast
Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
16.1 Essentra Specialty Tapes
16.1.1 Company Profile
16.1.2 Main Business and Acrylic Tape Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Essentra Specialty Tapes
16.1.4 Essentra Specialty Tapes Acrylic Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.2 AFTC
16.2.1 Company Profile
16.2.2 Main Business and Acrylic Tape Information
16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of AFTC
16.2.4 AFTC Acrylic Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.3 Adchem Corporation
16.3.1 Company Profile
16.3.2 Main Business and Acrylic Tape Information
16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Adchem Corporation
16.3.4 Adchem Corporation Acrylic Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.4 3M
16.4.1 Company Profile
16.4.2 Main Business and Acrylic Tape Information
16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of 3M
16.4.4 3M Acrylic Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.5 IPG
16.5.1 Company Profile
16.5.2 Main Business and Acrylic Tape Information
16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of IPG
16.5.4 IPG Acrylic Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.6 Technibond
16.6.1 Company Profile
16.6.2 Main Business and Acrylic Tape Information
16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Technibond
16.6.4 Technibond Acrylic Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.7 Specialty Tapes Manufacturing (STM)
16.7.1 Company Profile
16.7.2 Main Business and Acrylic Tape Information
16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Specialty Tapes Manufacturing (STM)
16.7.4 Specialty Tapes Manufacturing (STM) Acrylic Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
……
……
Tables and Figures
Table Abbreviation and Acronyms List
Table Research Scope of Acrylic Tape Report
Table Primary Sources of Acrylic Tape Report
Table Secondary Sources of Acrylic Tape Report
Table Major Assumptions of Acrylic Tape Report
Figure Acrylic Tape Picture
Table Acrylic Tape Classification
Table Acrylic Tape Applications List
Table Drivers of Acrylic Tape Market
Table Restraints of Acrylic Tape Market
Table Opportunities of Acrylic Tape Market
Table Threats of Acrylic Tape Market
Table Raw Materials Suppliers List
Table Different Production Methods of Acrylic Tape
Table Cost Structure Analysis of Acrylic Tape
Table Key End Users List
Table Latest News of Acrylic Tape Market
Table Merger and Acquisition List
Table Planned/Future Project of Acrylic Tape Market
Table Policy of Acrylic Tape Market
Table 2015-2025 Regional Export of Acrylic Tape
Table 2015-2025 Regional Import of Acrylic Tape
Table 2015-2025 Regional Trade Balance
Figure 2015-2025 Regional Trade Balance
Table 2015-2025 North America Acrylic Tape Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Figure 2015-2025 North America Acrylic Tape Market Size (M USD) and CAGR
Figure 2015-2025 North America Acrylic Tape Market Volume (Tons) and CAGR
Table 2015-2025 North America Acrylic Tape Demand (Tons) List by Application
Table 2015-2020 North America Acrylic Tape Key Players Sales (Tons) List
Table 2015-2020 North America Acrylic Tape Key Players Market Share List
Table 2015-2025 North America Acrylic Tape Demand (Tons) List by Type
Table 2015-2020 North America Acrylic Tape Price (USD/Ton) List by Type
Table 2015-2025 US Acrylic Tape Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 US Acrylic Tape Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Canada Acrylic Tape Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Canada Acrylic Tape Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Mexico Acrylic Tape Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Mexico Acrylic Tape Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 South America Acrylic Tape Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Figure 2015-2025 South America Acrylic Tape Market Size (M USD) and CAGR
Figure 2015-2025 South America Acrylic Tape Market Volume (Tons) and CAGR
Table 2015-2025 South America Acrylic Tape Demand (Tons) List by Application
Table 2015-2020 South America Acrylic Tape Key Players Sales (Tons) List
Table 2015-2020 South America Acrylic Tape Key Players Market Share List
Table 2015-2025 South America Acrylic Tape Demand (Tons) List by Type
Table 2015-2020 South America Acrylic Tape Price (USD/Ton) List by Type
Table 2015-2025 Brazil Acrylic Tape Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Brazil Acrylic Tape Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Argentina Acrylic Tape Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Argentina Acrylic Tape Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Chile Acrylic Tape Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Chile Acrylic Tape Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Peru Acrylic Tape Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Peru Acrylic Tape Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Asia & Pacific Acrylic Tape Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Figure 2015-2025 Asia & Pacific Acrylic Tape Market Size (M USD) and CAGR
Figure 2015-2025 Asia & Pacific Acrylic Tape Market Volume (Tons) and CAGR
Table 2015-2025 Asia & Pacific Acrylic Tape Demand (Tons) List by Application
Table 2015-2020 Asia & Pacific Acrylic Tape Key Players Sales (Tons) List
Table 2015-2020 Asia & Pacific Acrylic Tape Key Players Market Share List
Table 2015-2025 Asia & Pacific Acrylic Tape Demand (Tons) List by Type
Table 2015-2020 Asia & Pacific Acrylic Tape Price (USD/Ton) List by Type
Table 2015-2025 China Acrylic Tape Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 China Acrylic Tape Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 India Acrylic Tape Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 India Acrylic Tape Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Japan Acrylic Tape Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Japan Acrylic Tape Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 South Korea Acrylic Tape Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 South Korea Acrylic Tape Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 ASEAN Acrylic Tape Market Size (M USD) List
Table 2015-2025 ASEAN Acrylic Tape Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 ASEAN Acrylic Tape Import (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 ASEAN Acrylic Tape Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Australia Acrylic Tape Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Australia Acrylic Tape Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Europe Acrylic Tape Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Figure 2015-2025 Europe Acrylic Tape Market Size (M USD) and CAGR
Figure 2015-2025 Europe Acrylic Tape Market Volume (Tons) and CAGR
Table 2015-2025 Europe Acrylic Tape Demand (Tons) List by Application
Table 2015-2020 Europe Acrylic Tape Key Players Sales (Tons) List
Table 2015-2020 Europe Acrylic Tape Key Players Market Share List
Table 2015-2025 Europe Acrylic Tape Demand (Tons) List by Type
Table 2015-2020 Europe Acrylic Tape Price (USD/Ton) List by Type
Table 2015-2025 Germany Acrylic Tape Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Germany Acrylic Tape Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 France Acrylic Tape Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 France Acrylic Tape Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 UK Acrylic Tape Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 UK Acrylic Tape Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Italy Acrylic Tape Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Italy Acrylic Tape Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Spain Acrylic Tape Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Spain Acrylic Tape Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Belgium Acrylic Tape Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Belgium Acrylic Tape Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Netherlands Acrylic Tape Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Netherlands Acrylic Tape Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Austria Acrylic Tape Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Austria Acrylic Tape Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Poland Acrylic Tape Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Poland Acrylic Tape Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Russia Acrylic Tape Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Russia Acrylic Tape Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 MEA Acrylic Tape Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Figure 2015-2025 MEA Acrylic Tape Market Size (M USD) and CAGR
Figure 2015-2025 MEA Acrylic Tape Market Volume (Tons) and CAGR
Table 2015-2025 MEA Acrylic Tape Demand (Tons) List by Application
Table 2015-2020 MEA Acrylic Tape Key Players Sales (Tons) List
Table 2015-2020 MEA Acrylic Tape Key Players Market Share List
Table 2015-2025 MEA Acrylic Tape Demand (Tons) List by Type
Table 2015-2020 MEA Acrylic Tape Price (USD/Ton) List by Type
Table 2015-2025 Egypt Acrylic Tape Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Egypt Acrylic Tape Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Iran Acrylic Tape Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Iran Acrylic Tape Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Israel Acrylic Tape Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Israel Acrylic Tape Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 South Africa Acrylic Tape Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 South Africa Acrylic Tape Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 GCC Acrylic Tape Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 GCC Acrylic Tape Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Turkey Acrylic Tape Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Turkey Acrylic Tape Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2020 Global Acrylic Tape Market Size (M USD) List by Region
Table 2015-2020 Global Acrylic Tape Market Size Share List by Region
Table 2015-2020 Global Acrylic Tape Market Volume (Tons) List by Region
Table 2015-2020 Global Acrylic Tape Market Volume Share List by Region
Table 2015-2020 Global Acrylic Tape Demand (Tons) List by Application
Table 2015-2020 Global Acrylic Tape Demand Market Share List by Application
Table 2015-2020 Global Acrylic Tape Capacity (Tons) List
Table 2015-2020 Global Acrylic Tape Key Vendors Capacity Share List
Table 2015-2020 Global Acrylic Tape Key Vendors Production (Tons) List
Table 2015-2020 Global Acrylic Tape Key Vendors Production Share List
Figure 2015-2020 Global Acrylic Tape Capacity Production and Growth Rate
Table 2015-2020 Global Acrylic Tape Key Vendors Production Value (M USD) List
Figure 2015-2020 Global Acrylic Tape Production Value (M USD) and Growth Rate
Table 2015-2020 Global Acrylic Tape Key Vendors Production Value Share List
Table 2015-2020 Global Acrylic Tape Demand (Tons) List by Type
Table 2015-2020 Global Acrylic Tape Demand Market Share List by Type
Table 2015-2020 Regional Acrylic Tape Price (USD/Ton) List
Table 2020-2025 Global Acrylic Tape Market Size (M USD) List by Region
Table 2020-2025 Global Acrylic Tape Market Size Share List by Region
Table 2020-2025 Global Acrylic Tape Market Volume (Tons) List by Region
Table 2020-2025 Global Acrylic Tape Market Volume Share List by Region
Table 2020-2025 Global Acrylic Tape Demand (Tons) List by Application
Table 2020-2025 Global Acrylic Tape Demand Market Share List by Application
Table 2020-2025 Global Acrylic Tape Capacity (Tons) List
Table 2020-2025 Global Acrylic Tape Key Vendors Capacity Share List
Table 2020-2025 Global Acrylic Tape Key Vendors Production (Tons) List
Table 2020-2025 Global Acrylic Tape Key Vendors Production Share List
Figure 2020-2025 Global Acrylic Tape Capacity Production and Growth Rate
Table 2020-2025 Global Acrylic Tape Key Vendors Production Value (M USD) List
Figure 2020-2025 Global Acrylic Tape Production Value (M USD) and Growth Rate
Table 2020-2025 Global Acrylic Tape Key Vendors Production Value Share List
Table 2020-2025 Global Acrylic Tape Demand (Tons) List by Type
Table 2020-2025 Global Acrylic Tape Demand Market Share List by Type
Table 2020-2025 Regional Acrylic Tape Price (USD/Ton) List
Table Essentra Specialty Tapes Information List
Table SWOT Analysis of Essentra Specialty Tapes
Table 2015-2020 Essentra Specialty Tapes Acrylic Tape Product Capacity Production (Tons) Price Cost (USD/Ton) Production Value (M USD) List
Figure 2015-2020 Essentra Specialty Tapes Acrylic Tape Capacity Production (Tons) and Growth Rate
Figure 2015-2020 Essentra Specialty Tapes Acrylic Tape Market Share
Table AFTC Information List
Table SWOT Analysis of AFTC
Table 2015-2020 AFTC Acrylic Tape Product Capacity Production (Tons) Price Cost (USD/Ton) Production Value (M USD) List
Figure 2015-2020 AFTC Acrylic Tape Capacity Production (Tons) and Growth Rate
Figure 2015-2020 AFTC Acrylic Tape Market Share
Table Adchem Corporation Information List
Table SWOT Analysis of Adchem Corporation
Table 2015-2020 Adchem Corporation Acrylic Tape Product Capacity Production (Tons) Price Cost (USD/Ton) Production Value (M USD) List
Figure 2015-2020 Adchem Corporation Acrylic Tape Capacity Production (Tons) and Growth Rate
Figure 2015-2020 Adchem Corporation Acrylic Tape Market Share
Table 3M Information List
Table SWOT Analysis of 3M
Table 2015-2020 3M Acrylic Tape Product Capacity Production (Tons) Price Cost (USD/Ton) Production Value (M USD) List
Figure 2015-2020 3M Acrylic Tape Capacity Production (Tons) and Growth Rate
Figure 2015-2020 3M Acrylic Tape Market Share
Table IPG Information List
Table SWOT Analysis of IPG
Table 2015-2020 IPG Acrylic Tape Product Capacity Production (Tons) Price Cost (USD/Ton) Production Value (M USD) List
Figure 2015-2020 IPG Acrylic Tape Capacity Production (Tons) and Growth Rate
Figure 2015-2020 IPG Acrylic Tape Market Share
Table Technibond Information List
Table SWOT Analysis of Technibond
Table 2015-2020 Technibond Acrylic Tape Product Capacity Production (Tons) Price Cost (USD/Ton) Production Value (M USD) List
Figure 2015-2020 Technibond Acrylic Tape Capacity Production (Tons) and Growth Rate
Figure 2015-2020 Technibond Acrylic Tape Market Share
Table Specialty Tapes Manufacturing (STM) Information List
Table SWOT Analysis of Specialty Tapes Manufacturing (STM)
Table 2015-2020 Specialty Tapes Manufacturing (STM) Acrylic Tape Product Capacity Production (Tons) Price Cost (USD/Ton) Production Value (M USD) List
Figure 2015-2020 Specialty Tapes Manufacturing (STM) Acrylic Tape Capacity Production (Tons) and Growth Rate
Figure 2015-2020 Specialty Tapes Manufacturing (STM) Acrylic Tape Market Share
……
……
CONTACT DETAILS:
[email protected]
+442035002763
+16282580070
9710503084105