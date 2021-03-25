3D Computer Graphics Software Market Qualitative & Quantitative Analysis, Covid- 19 Impact Analysis, Demand, Size, Growth Forecast by 2020 to 2028

Global 3D Computer Graphics Software Sales Market Report 2017

The global computer graphics market is teeming with regional players who have a solid foothold over local market and a few large multinationals that together hold a sizeable chunk of the market share. This makes the competitive landscape fragmented in nature. At present, competition in the market is moderate. In the next couple of years, however, it is expected to heat up on account of mergers and acquisitions and entry of new players due to easy availability of low cost labor.

At the forefront of driving growth in the global computer graphics market is the booming media and entertainment industry. Rising application of image processing and 3D animation effects in media and entertainment industry and robust demand for computer graphics software in fashion designing, automobile, construction, and other manufacturing industries is predicted to take the market forward. Posing a roadblock to the market, on the other hand, is the need to change hardware because of constant upgrades to 3D computer graphics software which results in added cost burden in developing new and enhanced graphical content. The global computer graphics market can be broadly divided into hardware and application software based on the component. Hardware segment is comprised of all the crucial hardware needed to underpin different computer graphics application software, tools and technologies. Hardware components include motion capturing systems graphic cards, Graphic Processing Units (GPU), RAM and storage, workstations including processor (CPU), game consoles, and portable devices including 3D scanners. The hardware component is expected to lead the market on account of the expensiveness of critical components.

In this report, the global 3D Computer Graphics Software market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

From a geographical standpoint, North America, led by the U.S. and Canada, dominates the global computer graphics market. The two countries are home to many big names in visual effects (VFX) such as Walt Disney Animation Studios, DreamWorks, Warner Bros Animation, etc.

Asia Pacific again, powered by China and India, is another key region in the global computer graphics market. This is on account of numerous local and regional manufacturers of computer graphics hardware and software developers. Furthermore, large amount of work outsourced from North America and European is also supporting the region?s growth. The regions ever-expanding entertainment industry is serving to catalyze growth in the computer graphics market too.

