Cold Flow Improvers Market Trend Shows A Rapid Growth

Cold Flow Improvers Market By Type (Polyacrylates, Poly(alkyl Methacrylate), Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Polyalphaolefin, and Fluorocarbon Vinyl Acetate), By Applications (Diesel Fuel, Lubricating Oil, Aviation Fuel, and Others), And By End-Users, 2016-2026

The global cold flow improvers market is forecast to reach USD 988.8 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Research Genics. Cold flow improvers are lubricant additives manufactured to control wax formation in pipelines and process units. Thus, they are extensively used in end-use industries dealing with lubricants and the oil & gas sector.Increasing application of cold flow improvers in the automotive sector is one of the driving factors that have propelled the growth of the global cold flow improver market. The products of the market are largely used in the automotive and aerospace & defense industries. The automotive industry is among the fastest-growing industries across the globe and is among the most exported products in the world. The developing regions are rapidly investing in the international cold flow improvers market and the automotive market.

Asia Pacific is a key region for the cold flow improvers market and is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the expansion in the oil refining capacity. Moreover, advancements in technology which are being developed across the region will further drive the growth of this market. India and China are some of the major exporters of the cold flow improvers market.Lubrizol Corporation, Chevron Oronite, Clariant AG, Afton Chemicals, BASF SE, Innospec, Evonik Industries AG, Infineum International Limited, Baker Hughes, and Ecolab, among others.Polyacrylates, Poly(alkyl Methacrylate), Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Polyalphaolefin, and Fluorocarbon Vinyl Acetate

