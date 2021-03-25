Process Oil Market| Key Players, Industry New Project Investment Feasibility , Trends, Growth Analysis, Regional Demand and Future Insights

Process Oil Market By Type (Naphthenic, Paraffinic, Aromatic, Bio-Based), By Formulation (Conventional, Next Generation), By Applications (Rubbers & Polymers, Metalworking Industries, Cables Covering & Adhesives), By And Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

The global process oil market is forecast to reach USD 6.25 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Research Genics. Process oils are special types of formulated oils which are used in a wide variety of applications either as a raw material component which crucially helps in the final formulation of certain blends or as an additive of the manufacturing like lubricants, maximizing productivity and process efficiency while minimizing emissions. These oils play crucial roles in manufacturing the final products or are in the manufacturing operations. The process oils are mainly of two types; namely, petrochemical based and bio-based process oils. Based on the physical arrangement of carbon atoms and their respective properties, the petrochemical based oils are subdivided into three parts; such as, Naphthenic, Paraffinic and Aromatic compounds.Global process oil market is growing significantly as the demand for the rubbers & polymers applications are largely increasing in the global market. One of the most used application of rubbers are the automotive tires. The drastic incremental rise in the use of tires coupled with the high growth in the automobile industry in the emerging economies are propelling the process oil market actively, being one of biggest contributor of this market. Bio-based process oils are likely to fuel the market as the demand for the non-toxic process oils are substantially increasing.

The Asia Pacific region is holding the highest market share of about 34.2% in 2018 in the process oil market, followed by the North American region, with 24.9% of market share. APAC owing to its immense growth in the tire manufacturing and demand in the adhesive applications coupled with the proliferation of the metalworking industries, is helping the market grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.3% throughout the forecast period. India, Japan, and China are some of the most valuable contributors in this region.Indian Oil Corporation Limited, ExxonMobil, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Nynas AB, Behran Oil Company, HollyFrontier Refining & Marketing LLC, Gulf Petroleum Limited, Panama Petrochem Ltd., and Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.Naphthenic, Paraffinic, Aromatic, Bio-Based,Conventional, Next GenerationRubbers & Polymers, Metalworking Industries, Cables Covering & Adhesives

