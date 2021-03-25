Construction Lubricants Market| Key Players, Industry New Project Investment Feasibility , Trends, Growth Analysis, Regional Demand and Future Insights

Construction Lubricants Market By Lubricant Type (Hydraulic Fluid, Engine Oil, Gear Oil, Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF), and Others), By Base Oil (Mineral Oil and Synthetic Oil), By End User, And Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

The global construction lubricants market is forecast to reach USD 18.32 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Research Genics. The ever increasing urbanization in the developed countries will boost the infrastructure in sectors such as transport and logistics. The booming infrastructure industry will fuel the growth of the market. The increasing disposable incomes, attributed to the growing population globally, will fuel the market growth. Construction equipment, such as dump trucks, bulldozers, and shovels, among others, are subject to harsh conditions. Exposure to extreme heat, moisture, cold, dust, and dirt which can lead to equipment failure. Lubrication of the equipment can help eliminate the downtime and reduce the operating costs, keeping the lubricant contaminant-free.The demand for construction lubricants from North America also contributes to the growth of the market. The North American market is characterized by high demand generation from the construction industry. The growing construction activities, along with modernization of heavy machinery, are the key driving factors determining the lubricants consumption in the region over the next few years. The market in the region is driven by the presence of countries such as the US and Canada, with well-established and developed industrial sectors.Lukoil, Petrochina Company, Indian Oil Corporation, Fuchs Petrolub SE, Sinopec, Morris Lubricants, Phillips 66 Company, Bel-Ray Company LLC., Valvoline, Penrite Oil, ENI SPA, Liqui Moly GmbH, Lubrication Engineers, Inc., Addinol Lube Oil GmbH, Lubricating Specialties Company, FUCHS, Schaeffer Manufacturing Co., Southern Lubrication (Pvt) Ltd., AFRILUBE, QALCO, and Leahy-Wolf, among others.

The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.Hydraulic Fluid, Engine Oil, Gear Oil, Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF), and Others), By Base Oil (Mineral Oil and Synthetic Oil

