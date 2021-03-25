Refrigeration Oil Market| Key Players, Industry New Project Investment Feasibility , Trends, Growth Analysis, Regional Demand and Future Insights

Refrigeration Oil Market By Oil Type (Mineral Oil, and Synthetic Oil), By Refrigerant Type (Hydrochlorofluorocarbon, Chlorofluorocarbon, Hydro Fluorocarbon, Ammonia, and Others), And By Application (Refrigeration & Freezer, Air Conditioner, Automotive AC System, And Aftermarket), 2016-2026

The global refrigeration oil market is forecast to reach USD 1.59 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Research Genics. Refrigeration oil includes a variety of products, such as Polyol ester, Polyalkylene Glycol, Polyalphaolefin, Alkyl Benzene, and Polyvinyl Ether, among various other products. Refrigeration oil are primarily utilized in refrigerator & freezer, air conditioners, automotive ac system, and aftermarket applications.Increasing application of refrigeration oil in refrigerator & freezer applications is one of the driving factors that have propelled the growth of the global refrigeration oil market. This is due to the growing demand for perishable food products and growth in trade of food products. The refrigerator and freezer sector is among the fastest-growing industries across the globe and is among the most exported products in the world. The developing regions are rapidly investing in the international refrigeration & freezer market and refrigeration oil market. India, China, and South Korea are some of the major exporters of the refrigeration oil market.

The Asia Pacific is a key region for the refrigeration oil market and is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the escalating demand for air conditioners, refrigerators, automobiles, and consumer appliances in the markets of India and China. Furthermore, the development of supermarkets, shopping complexes pharmaceutical industries coupled with growth in the cold storage, and frozen food sectors are some of the factors that makes the Asia Pacific region an appealing market for refrigeration oil producers.BASF SE, JXTG Holdings, ExxonMobil Corporation, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Total S.A., FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Johnson Controls, Chevron Corporation, and B.P. Plc among others.

Mineral Oil, and Synthetic Oil, Hydrochlorofluorocarbon, Chlorofluorocarbon, Hydro Fluorocarbon, Ammonia, and Others, Refrigeration & Freezer, Air Conditioner, Automotive AC System, And Aftermarket

