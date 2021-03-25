Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market Trend, CAGR Status, Growth, Analysis and Witness a Sustainable Growth over

Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market By Product (Carbonyl Method, High-Pressure Gas Atomization, and Ultra-High Pressure Water Atomization), By Material Type, and By End Users, And Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026.

The Global Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market is forecast to reach USD 6.47 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Research Genics. The molding process shapes high volume and complex parts of metals in a single step. Finished products of the procedure are small components that are used in many industries for various applications.MIM help to manufacture parts that are extremely difficult and sometimes impossible to efficiently produce through other means of fabrication. As MIM is able to combine several processes into one, it saves a considerable amount of time and cost for the manufacturers. The market can be considered as a green technology as well, as it reduces the wastage considerably, compared to other traditional methods.

Increasing demand for a high volume of metal parts in the automotive and military sector is fueling the demand for the market. Manufacturers prefer MIM as compared to the other traditional ones as there is less wastage of raw materials, it is more cost-effective and uses less time for production.

MIM parts are used in the healthcare sector for the production of electrodes, end-effectors, endoscopic instruments, grips, brackets, braces, Implantable devices, instruments, hearing aids, and buccal tubes. Across other industries, it is used to produce switches, connectors, air knives, aircraft parts, fiber optic switch boxes, hermetically sealed boxes, and many other parts.

North America held the second largest market share of 24% in the year 2018. The major contributor from the region is the US. The US MIM industry includes between twenty-five and thirty commercial parts makers, plus fifteen to eighteen captive operations making primarily medical, dental and firearms components for their own products. The US, stainless steels, and low-alloy steels dominate the MIM materials mix, representing an estimated 83% of powders consumed.

The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.

