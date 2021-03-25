Coated Fabric Market Trend, CAGR Status, Growth, Analysis and Witness a Sustainable Growth over

Coated Fabric Market By Type (Polymer Coated Fabric and Rubber Coated Fabric), By Raw Materials (Base Fabrics and Adhesives), By Process, By End-user Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

The coated fabric market is projected to grow at a rate of 3.6 percent in terms of value, from 2016 to reach USD 32.55 Billion by 2026. Coated Fabrics are used for a variety of reasons, such as to present new and superior utilities, add values and also to extend the longevity of materials.

Swift growth in industrialization would seek a growing demand for coated fabric materials for making of conveyor belts, barrier materials, abrasive backing, mechanical rubber goods and field covers among various other products to improve the safety and efficacy in the workshopConstruction activities would be responsible for fast movement in the market with a rise in coated fabric demand in variety of products, such as safety vest to ensure safety of the workers, truck covers, drainage ditches, artificial leather bags & belts, upper & lower linings for shoes, hoses. The rise in construction activities in Asia Pacific region especially in China and India would be significant factor for the Asia Pacific Region to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The substantial rise in automotive sector in the US backs coated fabric demand by allowing a high level of native production capacity for components that can be made from coated fabrics, including airbags, covers, seating upholstery, and trim. Surges in production levels of these items, as vehicle production continues to increase, will support coated fabric demand. Additionally, more coated fabrics are likely to be deployed on a per vehicle basis, chiefly in airbags as more airbags are fitted in each vehicle.Omnova Solutions, Takata Corporation, Saint-Gobain, Bo-Tex Sales Co., Graniteville Specialty Fabrics, Sioen Industries NV, Trelleborg Ab, SRF Limited, Seaman Corporation and Serge Ferrari Group among others.Polymer Coated Fabric and Rubber Coated Fabric), By Raw Materials (Base Fabrics and Adhesives

