PU sole (footwear polyurethane) Market Trend, CAGR Status, Growth, Analysis and Witness a Sustainable Growth over

PU sole (footwear polyurethane) Market Analysis, By Type (Sports, Leisure, Work & Safety, Slippers & Sandals Others) By Raw Material (Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI), Toluene Diphenyl Diisocyanate(TDI),Polyols) Forecasts to 2026

The global PU sole (footwear polyurethane) market was valued at USD 4.46 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 6.71 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2%. PU sole (footwear polyurethane) is considered to be one of the most desirable materials used in the production of footwear as they are light, abrasion resistant and possess long term mechanical properties. The design of shoes made from this material are best to none as they are very practical and keep water out. Polyurethane is a petroleum resin and a thermosetting polymer that do not melt while heating. Hence soles made out of Polyurethane are sturdy and are used as a component for production of trekking shoes, safe shoes and even for daily foot wear. Low density to compact polyurethane systems are used fromThe PU sole (footwear polyurethane) market is fragmented with six to seven key players and has been undergoing an upward spiral mostly due to the changes in the taste and preferences of the consumers. The consumers earning a high disposable income is willing to spend a portion of their income on high quality long-lasting expensive footwear. The ever evolving fashion industry which needs constant revision and improvisation along with the requirement to support growing demand for footwear acts as a boost to this PU sole (footwear polyurethane) market. It is also seen that the supply of footwear has increased worldwide resulting from an elevated demand scenario as well as the research and developments undertaken to improve the ergonomics and durability of the foot wear. It is understood that the superior properties of PU sole (footwear polyurethane) material when compared to other materials like leather and rubber have propelled the market for this polymer. However, there are a couple of factors which hampers the growth of the PU sole (footwear polyurethane) market, like the high cost of petroleum and regulations for treating Polyurethane as it threatens the health of the human beings and creates environmental pollution. The inorganic growth of the industry is taken care of by innovative product launches and strategic acquisitions among key players in the PU sole (footwear polyurethane) marketAsahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Cellular Mouldings Coim Group, Covestro, Dowdupont Euro Foam Group, Huntsman Manali Petrochemicals, Rogers Corporation VCM Polyurethanes and Wanhua Chemical Groupfootwear polyurethane,(Sports, Leisure, Work & Safety, Slippers & Sandals Others

