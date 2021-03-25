Textile Chemicals Market Trend, CAGR Status, Growth, Analysis and Witness a Sustainable Growth over

Textile Chemicals Market By Fibre Type (Natural Fibre and Synthetic Fibre), By Product Type (Coating & Sizing Agents, Colorant & Auxiliaries, Finishing Agents, Surfactants, Desiring Agents, Bleaching Agents, and Others), and By Applications, 2016-2026

The global textile chemicals market is forecast to reach USD 36.62 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Research Genics. Textile chemicals include a variety of products, such as starch, surfactants, grease, and sulfonated oils, among various other products. Textile chemicals are largely used for applications in pre-treatment processes, like coatings, and sizing, among others.Increasing application of textile chemicals in the apparel sector is one of the driving factors that have propelled the growth of the global textile chemicals market. The products of the market are largely used in the apparel industry to improve the color quality of the cloth. The apparel industry is among the fastest-growing industries across the globe and is among the most exported products in the world. The developing regions are rapidly investing in the international textile market and apparels market. India, China, and Turkey are some of the major exporters of the textile chemicals market.

North America is a key region for the textile chemicals market and is likely to witness a consistent growth rate in the forecast period owing to the growing textile industries in the region. Moreover, advancement in technology that is happening across the region is further driving the growth of this market. The different key players in North America are focusing on new technological developments to support the growth of the market for textile chemicals in the region.Archroma, Tanatex Chemicals, Dystar Group, Rudolf Group, Huntsman, Dowdupont, Akzonobel N.V., Bozetto Group, Evonik Industries, and Sarex, among others.

Natural Fibre and Synthetic Fibre,Coating & Sizing Agents, Colorant & Auxiliaries, Finishing Agents, Surfactants, Desiring Agents, Bleaching Agents, and Others

