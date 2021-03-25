Technical Textile Market to grow significantly witnessing a CAGR

Technical Textile Market By Process Type (Woven, Non-Woven, Knitted, and Others), By Material Type (Natural Fiber, Synthetic Polymer, Regenerated Fiber, Mineral, Metal, and Specialty Fiber), and By Applications, 2016-2026

The global technical textile market is forecast to reach USD 249.95 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Research Genics. Technical textile include a variety of processes, such as woven, nonwoven, and knitted, among various other methods. Technical textiles are largely used for applications in automobile industries, like for making seatbelts, and ceilings, among others.Increasing applications of geotextiles in road construction are one of the driving factors that have propelled the growth of the global technical textile market. The products of the market are predominantly used in the construction industry in order to retain the structure of the roads, pipelines, embankments, and many others. The developing regions are rapidly investing in the international textile, automobile, and construction market. India, China, and Germany are some of the major exporters of the technical textile market.

North America is a key region for the technical textile market and is likely to witness a consistent growth rate in the forecast period owing to the growing textile industries in the region. Moreover, improvement in technology that is happening across the region is further driving the growth of this market. The different key players in North America are focusing on new technological advancements to support the growth of the market for technical textiles in the region.Asahi Kasei, Berry Global Group, Mitsui Chemicals, Kimberly Clarke, Koninklijke Ten Cate, International Textile Group, Toyobo Co., SRF Limited, Lanxess, and DuPont among others.

The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.(Woven, Non-Woven, Knitted, Natural Fiber, Synthetic Polymer, Regenerated Fiber, Mineral, Metal, and Specialty Fiber.

