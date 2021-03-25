Textile Films Market to grow significantly witnessing a CAGR

Textile Films Market By Product Type, By Availability, By Raw Material, By Application And Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

The global textile films market is forecast to reach USD 7.16 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Research Genics. The market is projected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period.For leisure and sports clothing, just as work and safety apparel, footwear and gloves, and breathability are essential traits for textile-based items. Whenever wet, impermeable materials rapidly releases heat away from the body, it releases moisture and creates discomfort. The primary purpose of designing these films is to impart specific comfort properties to the products like breathability, water resistance, and lightweight, which enhances the comfort of the textiles. Some of the mentionable traits of these films are air- and water-tightness along with water vapor permeability, and high elasticity in a varied range of temperature.

These films are multi-functional, wherein it not only provides superior durability to high- performance materials but also improves its visual appeal. There are different raw materials with the help of which these films can be produced. One of the mentionable raw material is Polyurethane (PU), which is gaining continuous popularity among the manufacturers. PU coatings, when applied in thin layers, enhances the water-resistance of outdoor gears, breathability and provides with improved fabric colors. The mentioned traits of these films results in its extensive application in the end-user industries. There are various benefits of these films, which are supporting its growth. However, factors like the volatile price of raw materials and challenges with the production of cost-effective breathable films may hinder its growth.

In context of region, Asia Pacific is dominating the market. Factors like continuously growing sports & construction sectors, the presence of well-established as well small manufacturers of these films are supporting the growth of the market in this region.

Key Coverage of the Report

Region and country wise statistics of the textile films market from the period 2016-2026. While 2016 & 2017 has been utilized as historical data, 2018 is considered the base year. 2019-2026 have been derived as forecasts.

Estimation of the market size along with historical and forecasted trend analysis.

Various types of alternatives available have been analyzed. Statistical analysis has been conducted on obtaining the individual share of these segments.

The regulatory framework of each region.

Regional up-coming research and application outlook.

Status of on-going developments.

Regional prevalence of textile films has been mapped.

Demand and Supply GAP Analysis

Regional Competitors Pricing Strategy

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments.

Companies considered and profiled in this market study

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Berry Global, Mitsui Hygiene Materials (Thailand) Co., Ltd., RKW Group, Toray Industries, Covestro, American Polyfilm, Inc., Arkema SA, Trioplast Industrier AB, Fatra A.S.

The companies have focused on different strategies like a new product launch, partnerships, acquisition, and mergers for ensuring their market growth.

