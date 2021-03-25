Isopthalic Acid Market to grow significantly witnessing a CAGR

Isopthalic Acid Market By Type (99% Pure, 99.5% Pure and Others), Physical State (Crystal, Powder and Liquid), Grade (Industrial, Technical, Reagent and Others), Application (PET Copolymer, Unsaturated Polyester Resin, Surface Coating Resins, Amorphous Polyamide Resins and Others), End-Use Industry And Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/sample-report/339777/Isopthalic Acid Market By Type (99% Pure#sample

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

The isopthalic acid market is projected to grow at a rate of 6.0 percent in terms of value, from 2016 to reach USD 2.10 Billion by 2026. Isophthalic acid is an aromatic colorless organic compound which serves as an isomer of terepthalic acid and phthalic acid and is industrially manufactured by the oxidizing meta-xylene.There is an increase in the demand for PET bottle and containers among end-user especially in companies manufacturing soft drinks, detergents, cosmetics and pharmaceutical products among others. This increased demand of PTE is forecasted to boost the market growth.

The North America market would witness a slow growth in the consumption of isopthalic acid. The market growth of the isopthalic acid in North America is chiefly contributed by the rising production of PET bottle resin in the United States. In Europe market would be more restricted due to stiff competition from the supply of material for PET bottle resin from counties in the Middle East region.Companies considered and profiled in this market study

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/339777/Isopthalic Acid Market By Type (99% Pure#inquiry

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Lotte Chemical Corporation, British Petroleum, Exxonmobil, Perstorp, Total Petrochemicals, Eastman Chemical Company, Koch Chemical Company, AG International Chemical Company Inc. and Versalis S.P.A among others.99% Pure, 99.5% Pure,Crystal, Powder and Liquid,Industrial, Technical, Reagent and Others.

Click to know more about product @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/339777/Isopthalic Acid Market By Type (99% Pure

________________________________________