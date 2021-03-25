Extrusion Coatings Market to grow significantly witnessing a CAGR

Extrusion Coatings Market By Resin type (Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE), High Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA), Ethylene Butyl Acrylate (EBA), Polypropylene Polyethylene and Terephthalate), By Process, By Substrate, By Application, By 2026 And Segment Forecasts, 2017-2026

This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

The global extrusion coatings market is expected to reach USD 6.32 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Research Genics. This is mainly contributed by the increasing demand from packaging industries, growing popularity of additive manufacturing process, rise of environment friendly coating technologies, increasing demand for moisture and grease resistant, and oxygen, water vapor and aroma barrier packaging.Extrusion coating are used to produce a broad range of thin multilayer structures, for substrates which may be paper, paper board, polyester film, polypropylene film, aluminum foil, woven fabric, etc. Extrusion coatings in paperboard is gaining popularity due to government policies for environment friendly packaging and coating systems. Paperboards with plastic blended coatings are used to combine the mechanical properties of paperboard with barrier and sealing properties of plastics.

Fluctuating costs of raw materials and high costs as compared to other coating materials are the factors hindering the growth of the market.Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin Williams Company, PPG Industries, DowDupont, Dura Coat Products Inc., The Lubrizol Corporation, Davis-Standard LLC Qenos Pty Ltd., Optimum Plastics, Transcendia, Borealis AG, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Westlake Chemical Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Celanese Corporation and SABIC, among others.

The companies have adopted various strategies including mergers and acquisitions, contracts, agreements and partnerships to hold on going trails and come up with new developments in the market.Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE), High Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA), Ethylene Butyl Acrylate (EBA), Polypropylene Polyethylene and Terephthalate

________________________________________