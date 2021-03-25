Recycled Plastics Market – Global Market Opportunity Assessment Study

Recycled Plastics Market Analysis, By Type (PET, PP, PE, PVC, PS) By Application (Packaging, Textiles, Furniture, Electricals) By Scrap (Rigid, Non-Rigid) Forecasts to 2026

The global Recycled Plastics market was valued at USD 40.26 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 66.74 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5%. Recycled plastics are resins that are manufactured by reusing waste plastic products. They are produced by recovering plastic scraps and wastes and then reprocessing them into useful products. It can be defined as the process of cleaning, sorting and processing pre-consumer or post-consumer plastic wastes into resins for various applications.Recycling plastics market has had a boost ever since there has been widespread awareness about the environment. Most of the plastics are non-biodegradable in nature. Thus, the only way to dispose these plastics is to recycle them. With the rising awareness, there has been a growth in the demand for this market. The resins manufactured from the plastic wastes can be used for several purposes. This versatility of application makes it an attractive option. These resins can be used in various industries such as packaging, building and constructions, electronics and electricals, automotive, furniture, textiles etc. A large number of organizations are recruiting companies to opt for recycled plastics in their facilities. For instance, the Association of Plastic Recyclers, USA had recruited companies such as Walmart, Unilever, Coca-Cola, Target Corp etc.

Rising environmental concerns, along with need for frameworks to conserve energy coupled with versatile applicability are some of the key driving factors of the market. However, it has a tough competition from the virgin plastics market. Virgin plastics are plastic resins that are directly produced from petrochemicals feed-stock such as natural gas, crude oil etc. these are the kinds of plastics that have never been used before. This competition acts as a major restraining factor. K.W. Plastics, SUEZ, B&B Plastics, Recycled Plastics Industries, B. Schoenberg & Co., Inc. and Green Line Polymers. PET, PP, PE, PVC, PS,Rigid, Non-Rigid.

