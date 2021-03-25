Carbon Nanotubes Market – Global Market Opportunity Assessment Study

Carbon Nanotubes Market By Product Type (Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes and Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes), By Method, By Applications, And Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

The carbon nanotubes market is projected to register a CAGR of 16.2% in terms of value, from 2019 to reach USD 15.02 Billion by 2026. These materials possess exceptional electrical, mechanical, and thermal properties. They are lightweight yet stronger than the majority of the other materials. They can be produced both highly conductive and semi-conductive.Increasing application of carbon nanotubes in the electrical and electronics industry is estimated to stimulate market demand in the forecast period. Carbon and silicon are both semiconductors. Nevertheless, owing to their small size, the number of transistors made from carbon nanotubes that can be placed on a chip is much higher than the number that can be placed on a silicon chip. Carbon nanotube chips are not only smaller, but they are also faster, more efficient and generate much less heat as compared to silicon chips. Alternatively, carbon nanotube chips would offer lightning fast speed and much longer battery life without overheating and requiring fans to dissipate excess heat.

Nanocomposites comprising carbon nanotubes have garnered much traction in the market as a highly attractive substitute to conventional composite materials owing to their mechanical, thermal, electrical, barrier and chemical properties like increased tensile strength, better electric conductivity, improved heat deflection temperature, or flame retardance. These materials have the potential to deliver antistatic properties as well as weight reduction, increased wear resistance and breaking strength. For example, it has been estimated that advanced carbon nanotubes composites could reduce the weight of aircraft and spacecraft by around 30%.

It has been found that deployment of filters produced of these materials, could remove pollutants effectively from contaminated water in comparison to common charcoal filters. These materials have a very large surface area (for example, 500 m2/ gram of nanotube) giving them a high capacity to retain pollutants like water-soluble drugs and bacteria.Arkema SA, Carbon Solutions Inc., Showa Denko K.K., Arry International Group Ltd., FutureCarbon GmbH, Unidym Inc., Continental Carbon Company, Klean Carbon Inc., Hyperion Catalysis International Inc., and Cnt Co. Ltd., among others.Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes and Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes)

