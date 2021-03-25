Geocells Market – Global Market Opportunity Assessment Study

Geocells Market By Raw Material (High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polyester, and Others), By Design Type, By Application, By Industry Vertical, And Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

The geocells market is projected to register CAGR of 6.9% in terms of value, from 2019 to reach USD 738.6 Million by 2026. Geocells are durable, lightweight, and three-dimensional honeycomb-like structure that forms a confinement system when filled with compacted non-cohesive soil.The benefits provided by geocells, such as cost-saving in the road construction & maintenance, and its increasing usage in channel protection and slope protection are a few major drivers expected to stimulate the growth of the market in the forecast period. The growth of the construction sector, increasing infrastructure development, and rapid urbanization are also causative of the growth of the market. The developed countries, such as the U.S., have laid down legislative regulations about erosion control and sustainable infrastructure development. These regulations are expected to fuel the product demand in the forecast period.

Surging use of geocells in channel and slope by providing soil confinement and soil stabilization are playing an instrumental role in driving the product demand. Erosion control blanket, an application of geocells, is deployed for prevention of water erosion and soil erosion. Various initiatives are taken by the Governments of India in public and private partnership, including Integrated Watershed Management Program (IWMP) to deal with the issue mentioned above.

The use of geocells to effectively foster vegetation along slopes, which further provides erosion protection, is estimated to drive the market in the period 2019-2026. Geocells have also been useful to cultivate grass on beach sand and inhibit erosion of the sand. Thus, geocells have several applications both as structural and protective geosystems.Strata Systems, PRS Geo-Technologies, Ten Cate, TMP Geosynthetics, Presto Geosystems, Flexituff International Limited, GEO Products LLC, Alliance Geosynthetics, Tensar International Limited, and Geocell Systems Inc., among others.(High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polyester, and Others

